HOUGHTON LAKE — It turned out to be a lot more exciting at the end than McBain girls coach Drew Bronkema wanted it to be. It was a win, though, against Houghton Lake, a top-tier Highland Conference contender this season, and that's what counts.
McBain ultimately prevailed by a point, 51-50, after taking a 43-31 lead into the final quarter.
"They made us work for it," Bronkema said after his team preserved its unbeaten record.
"We had the lead in the fourth quarter but they nailed three 3-pointers and got right back in it. It turned out to be quite a game."
McBain sophomore post Kahli Heuker also showed up big in the fourth quarter, hitting three key buckets inside.
"We've been wanting to work the ball inside more but it just wasn't clicking," Bronkema said. "Well, we finally got the ball into Kahli in the fourth quarter and she came up huge."
Houghton Lake senior Macy Bisballe, who scored a game-high 20 points, brought the Bobcats within a point with a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter but the Ramblers were able to retain possession the rest of the way.
"We took a few timeouts and moved the ball around really well with the game clock running down," Bronkema said. "We missed the only shot we took but we got the rebound and that allowed us to run it out."
Emma Schierbeek connected for 12 points to pace the Ramblers and fellow junior Mya Eisenga tallied eight, including a long-range 3-pointer beating the buzzer at halftime. Heuker hit for six, all of them in the final period.
Bronkema commended the defensive energy supplied by Clare Goodrich coming off the bench and noted the contributions of the entire bench once again to the victory.
McBain (4-0) has a big Highland showdown this Friday at home against Lake City, which is also unbeaten. The girls' game tips off at 5:30 in the girl-boy varsity doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.