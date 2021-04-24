McBAIN -- McBain earned a sweep of visiting Highland Conference foe Manton on Friday 7-3 and 12-6.
Seniors Mason Heuker and Dan Rodenbaugh both went the six-inning distance for the Ramblers in the two games, and each struck out nine.
McBain trailed 3-2 going into the home half of the fifth and scored five times to break things open. Tyler Koetje had the key hit in the frame, a two-run single. Rodenbaugh and Trey Boven also had hits in the opener and each scored a run.
In the opener for Manton, Alex Wilds whacked two hits, including a two-run single, and Ben Paddock poked an RBI single. Colton Bigelow and Jakob Kuhn also had hits.
Shortstop Carson Danford's perfect relay throw to Paddock behind the plate cut down McBain's Trey Boven trying to score from second in the bottom of the third inning.
In game two, Rodenbaugh helped his own cause with an RBI double and Heuker hammered out three hits with three RBIs. First baseman Caleb Kamphouse cracked an RBI double while Dylan Schonert drilled a two-run single and Evan Haverkamp and Trey Boven tagged RBI hits.
McBain coach Shaun Mulder was particularly pleased with the complete-game pitching from Heuker and Rodenbaugh, both of whom were on the basketball team and got a later start.
"Mason and Dan did a real nice job of staying in the strike zone and mixing their pitches," Mulder said. "It was nice to start the Highland season off with two wins at home."
Paddok produced two more hits and knocked in three runs for Manton in the nightcap. Radian Schmidt recorded an RBI single
James Little and Radian Schmidt were the starters and pitchers of record for Manton.
Bucks split at Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE -- Pine River traveled to Houghton Lake on Friday and had a split, losing the opener 5-3 but coming back to take the nightcap 10-3.
Austin Latoski didn't allow an earned run in the opener but suffered the loss for the Bucks. He allowed five hits and one walk with five K's.
Austin Dean drilled two hits, including a double, and Ben Lockhart laced a double. Cash Wheeler collected two hits and Elijah Carper knocked in two runs.
In game two, Hunter Kanouse was the winner, allowing just one hit and one earned run in five innings fo work.
Wheeler whacked two hits including a two-run double and Dean delivered a double. Cole Hill had three hits with an RBI while Connor Rouse went 2-for-2 and Garett Sumpter and Lockhart each smacked an RBI single.
Evart earns sweep at Lake City
LAKE CITY -- Evart improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the Highland with a 7-3, 11-4 sweep of host Lake City on Friday.
"Give Lake City and coach Vasicek credit; they didn't have a win before today but they played us very tough," said Evart coach Josh Johnson.
Pierce Johnson went 5.1 innings in the opener, striking out three and allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Danny Witbeck came on in relief and pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out four.
Johnson generated a single and double with an RBI in the opener. Nolan Theunick and Haidyn Simmer each stroked timely two-run singles for the Wildcats. Darren Gostlin added an RBI hit and Mac Sims singled and scored.
In game two, Gostlin started and pitched into the third inning before Michael Lodholtz relieved and was the eventual winning pitcher, going 3.2 innings and allowing four hits and two K's. Reese Ransom pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Johnson had three more hits with a double in the nightcap, knocking in three. Ransom rang up two hits along with Simmer while Sims stroked a two-run single and Nate Sochocki and Witbeck each had RBI singles. Gostlin also knocked in a run.
Evart (8-2, 2-0) plays in a tournament today hosted by T.C. Christian.
