Ramblers' Keathley to golf for Olivet

McBAIN -- McBain senior Kaleb Keathley didn't really have much choice when it came to being a golfer. It's something deeply embedded in the Keathley genes.
One of Kaleb's earliest memories is being roused from sleep at 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning by the sound of persistent honking in the driveway of his McBain home. Kaleb's grandpa John had come to take Kaleb's dad, who is also named John, and young Kaleb to the golf course.
That's where it all started for Kaleb. The Saturday morning excursions to the golf course with dad and grandpa were a regular occurrence in his life as a youngster. And Kaleb's love for the sport has only grown as he has grown.
"I wasn't always happy to hear my grandpa's horn honking at 7 in the morning on Saturdays but I'm sure happy about it now!" Kaleb said with a chuckle on Friday morning standing outside the high school gym.
The pursuit of golf has not only brought Kaleb success competing on the links for McBain in recent years but it has also given Kaleb the opportunity to continue to play golf at the next level.
On Friday morning with his parents looking on along with Rambler coach Gary Vana and friends and teammates, Kaleb signed his letter of commitment to compete on the links for Olivet College starting in the 2020-21 school year.
"I really liked Olivet when the coach invited me down there to play in a tournament over the summer and then later when I had my official visit there," Keathley explained.
"I loved the small-town atmosphere; it felt a lot like McBain. And I really like the coach, too. It just all fit together."
Keathley has done well as McBain's No. 1 golfer, hitting consistently in the low 40s the past few seasons. He has improved every facet of his game, especially his iron play. Vana believes Keathley will do well at Olivet as the Rambler senior continues to devote time and energy into the sport.
"Kaleb has put a lot of himself into it," Vana said.
"He and his dad came to me when Kaleb was still an eighth-grader and they've helped me to resurrect the golf program at McBain. They have a real passion for the sport and that's what it takes to keep getting better at it. John has a golf simulator in his home and Kaleb has put countless hours into making improvements in every area of his game. It's shown in how Kaleb has consistently taken off strokes with his driver, his irons and his putter.
"It's really great to see Kaleb have the chance now to take his game to the college level," Vana added. "He's worked hard for it and that work ethic is going to help him reach his potential."
Kaleb has also received individual help in recent summers from swing instructors Tyler Mishler, who formerly competed at Ferris State University, and Jim Ankenbrandt. He acknowledged their help and thanked them on Friday. He also thanked former competitor Grant Pogue, who graduated from Northern Michigan Christian last year and is playing golf now for Rochester College.
"Grant was a great friend to me and the competition with him really helped me, too," he said. "He had a fire for golf that I really admired."
Keathley is looking to continue to improve his overall game this spring as he competes for the Ramblers in his final prep season. He plans to major in business management at Olivet and aspires to one day manage a golf course and work as a golf professional helping youngsters hone their skills.
