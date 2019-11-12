by Mike Dunn
TRAVERSE CITY — So close.
The McBain football team had its chances Saturday afternoon in the Division 7 MHSAA district championship game with Traverse City St. Francis played before a bundled crowd at chilly Thirlby Field. The Ramblers were only able to reach the end zone once, however, in the first quarter and that was not enough as the host Gladiators pulled out a tense 14-6 victory in a defensive showdown.
McBain (6-5) saw its season end while St. Francis (8-3) advanced to the regional championship game at Iron Mountain.
“This has been our Achilles heel all year; we don’t score points often enough when we’re inside the 20-yard line,‘ said McBain coach Pat Maloney following the tough defeat.
“We had our chances today but couldn’t capitalize. We left too many points on the field and you can’t do that in the playoffs. The margin of error is too narrow.‘
Maloney did commend his team for “an awesome effort,‘ though.
“I’m very proud of the guys,‘ he said.
“We came in here as big underdogs but we played with them the whole game. It came down to one possession.‘
McBain put the first points on the board late in the opening quarter when hard-driving senior QB George Brown III scored on a 6-yard sweep around the right side. The two-point conversion failed but the Ramblers owned a 6-0 lead at the 2:58 mark.
The Gladiators scored late in the second quarter when QB Kolin Endres broke free for a 26-yard scramble and went ahead 7-6 on Andrew Bliss’s extra point.
The Ramblers advanced inside the Gladiators 30-yard line four times after their initial score, and three of those times inside the 20-yard line, but came up empty each time.
Near the end of the game, now trailing 14-6, the Ramblers came close again, advancing to the Gladiator 35-yard line but they just failed to make the connection on a long flea-flicker pass from halfback Gavin Sieland to Brown.
McBain nearly scored on the final play of the first half when Brown threw toward Sieland from the 22-yard line but the Glads’ Adam Schmuckal had it covered well and was able to wrest the ball away for a contested interception in the end zone.
The Ramblers moved to a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line in the fourth quarter after a dazzling Sieland punt return gave them excellent field position at the Glads’ 32-yard line. Again, the Glads were able to thwart the drive with an interception.
St. Francis then padded its lead on the subsequent possession when Endres found Noah Kadlec for a 39-yard strike.
McBain answered back with a final drive into St. Francis territory and this one fell tantalizingly short as well. The flea-flicker pass from Sieland to Brown very nearly worked but Brown, going full-speed alone near the goal-line, was not quite able to bring the pass in.
The failed play proved to be a microcosm of the game for McBain. So close.
Brown powered his way to 68 rushing yards on 20 carries and Sieland sliced his way to 32 yards on 10 tries. Brown also hit on 12-of-26 aerials for 139 yards, finding Sieland 10 times for 119 yards, usually on hitch passes in the flats, and hitting Daniel Rodenbaugh twice for 20 yards.
Defensively, Trevor Bode had a busy day, making nine tackles including a sack, Brown made eight stops with a fumble recovery. Sieland and Lucas Scholten each made five stops and Ethan Barton recorded a sack.
Brown, weeping while being consoled by family members after the game, said this loss hurt but didn’t take away from the achievement of reaching the district finals after starting the season with a 1-3 record.
“We stuck together and played McBain football,‘ Brown said. “Our backs were against the wall but everybody trusted the guy next to them.‘
