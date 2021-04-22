Ramblers' McElhinney to kick for Olivet

MCBAIN – When McBain head football coach Pat Maloney discovered prior to the 2020 season that he had an unexpected “awesome weapon‘ at his disposal, the veteran coach was naturally quite pleased.
Senior Tristan McElhinney, who had not played football before but had been a standout in AAU soccer, opted to suit up for McBain in his final year and kick field goals and extra points. After the first preseason football tryout watching McElhinney boom one ball after another accurately through the uprights from a variety of distances, Maloney could only smile.
McElhinney, who was quite confident he could convert his well-established soccer skills into football points for the Ramblers, was smiling also.
And, as it turned out, with good reason.
McElhinney proved to be more than a welcome addition to the Rambler roster, providing a key tool in the offensive arsenal as the Ramblers went undefeated during the pandemic-shortened regular season and won two straight playoff games before falling to Evart in the district finals. McElhinney also did some kicking off and even recovered his own onside kick in one of the contests.
Most importantly, McElhinney booted at least one field goal in all but two of McBain’s victories this season (aside from two forfeit wins) and he even displayed his rare ambidextrous kicking skills, connecting for two of his field goals of more than 30 yards with his left leg, even though he is naturally right-handed and right-footed.
“In those situations, it was easier to try it with my left foot than my right because of where we were on the field and the way the wind was blowing,‘ McElhinney explained on Wednesday afternoon shortly before signing his letter of intent to kick at the next level for the Olivet College football program.
“Coach said it was OK to do it that way so I did and it worked out.‘
The athletically trim 6-foot-2 McElhinney was actually hoping to play hoops in college. When it didn’t look like that plan would work out for him, McElhinney discovered there were some football teams eager to have him join their program as a kicker.
Olivet was one of those schools.
“Olivet told me they were interested in having me come as a kicker and when I visited (in January), I liked everything about it,‘ McElhinney said.
“The coaches were really nice. They talked to you and you could tell they care about the players. The professors I met were really nice also. It was just a great environment. It felt like it was meant to be.‘
One factor in McElhinney’s decision is the opportunity to travel to a nearby airport and earn his pilot’s license while attending Olivet. That was important to McElhinney, who isn’t positive yet where his career path will take him but knows it will involve flying for sure and probably business. He is also majoring in business at the school.
“They went out of their way to structure things for me and help me,‘ he said.
Another factor in McElhinney’s choice was the knowledge that the Olivet program will need a kicker in another year or two.
“What they really liked about me was the accuracy,‘ he said. “That’s what the coaches told me they’re looking for in a kicker. My goal is to get stronger and keep developing my technique and skills.‘
If McElhinney performs for Olivet as he did for McBain in his senior year, the Olivet coaches will no doubt be smiling in the manner that Coach Maloney was.
“Having a kicker like Tristan gave us confidence on every possession that if we got the ball close enough, we had the realistic option of going for three points,‘ Maloney noted. “That’s what every coach and every team wants from a kicker and that’s what Tristan provided for us.
“And he showed the right temperament too. He didn’t get rattled by the situation; he was confident and kept his calm. I think he’ll do really well at Olivet.‘
