By Mike Dunn
EVART – The McBain boys came out with guns blazing at the court of Highland Conference rival Evart on Monday. The running Ramblers bombarded the enemy iron early and often on the way to an 87-66 victory.
“I liked our energy and our offense and the way we moved the ball around,‘ said McBain coach Bruce Koopman after the Ramblers pushed to a 2-0 mark to start the season.
“We didn’t focus enough on defense until late in the second quarter and that’s something we need to do a better job with. Give Evart credit. They got down early and came back on us in the second quarter. We had to buckle down defensively and once we did that, the defense led to transition points and we built the lead back again.‘
Evart coach Kris Morgan’s team was faced with the task of starting the season with back-to-back games against Manton and McBain, two of the best teams in the Highland again this season.
“Now we’ve seen the top two teams and it gives us a good idea of where we need to go from here,‘ he said.
“I liked the way we attacked the middle tonight. I thought we played better overall than we did against Manton. We played hard but they just out-muscled us inside. They’re big and athletic.‘
McBain led 27-12, 53-36 and 76-49 at the quarter breaks.
Evart rallied to pull within four, 30-26, at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter after Cam Brasington drained a 3-pointer but the Ramblers pulled away after that, outscoring the Wildcats 23-10 the rest of the period.
Connor Murphy led a balanced McBain attack with 22 points, including five treys. Kaiden McGillis (16), Daniel Rodenbaugh (15) and Mason Heuker (14) joined Murphy in double digits. Koopman also commended George Brown, Owen Bontekoe, Blake Whetstone and Matt Utecht for their contributions off the bench.
Brasington canned 20 to pace the Wildcats with three treys. Donavin Reagan and Justin Buckner each tallied 11 and Haidyn Simmer scored 10.
McBain won a tight JV game 43-38 as Carson Huttenga hit for 17. Donovan Balowski delivered 10 for the Wildcats.
