McBAIN — The McBain girls gradually pulled away from scrappy host Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday in the Highland Conference clash hosted by the Comets, building a double-digit lead in the third quarter on the way to earning a 54-35 victory.
The Ramblers (6-2, 3-1) led just 22-16 after an intense first half but began to gain some separation on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter as senior forward Sydney Heuker drained a pair of back-door layups off nice set-up passes from Caitlin Butzin and senior guard Analiese Fredin fired in a 3-pointer.
Another baseline 3-pointer from Fredin, who hit for a game-high 18 points, shortly before the buzzer ending the third quarter pushed the lead to 42-25.
“We did some good things tonight but we’re still looking for more consistency,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
“NMC’s young but they’re a nice team and we came here and won which is good but we’re still too tentative defensively at times and we don’t cut and move as much as we should. We’re doing OK overall but we still need to take things to another level to be prepared for February and March.”
NMC (0-3, 0-3) remained winless for the season but coach Rich Bennett was not disappointed with his team’s scrappy effort against its quality cross-town opponent.
“McBain has a great coach and a great program and they’re very talented and very physical,” Bennett said.
“We’re young this year but we hung in there for the most part. We played a pretty good first half and kept things competitive. We battled for rebounds and contested their shots. In the second half they just kind of wore us down.”
A splash-down 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key early in the third quarter from NMC junior wing Jada VanNoord trimmed McBain’s lead to five points, 24-19, but from there the Ramblers went on a 12-0 run fueled by Sydney Heuker’s layups and Fredin’s 3-pointer to gain a 36-19 advantage.
A 3-pointer from McBain freshman guard Peyton Grant finally increased the lead to 20 points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
In addition to her 18 points, Fredin also secured five assists and backcourt mate Butzin also earned five assists in the contest with two blocked shots.
Sydney Heuker struck for 14 including a triple and grabbed four rebounds. Senior post Kahli Heuker scored 10 in spite of foul trouble and had five boards. Senior Adyson Nederhood was a strong physical presence inside, pulling down a team-high eight rebounds.
VanNoord dropped 13 through the nylon to pace the Comets while senior guard Paige Ebels hit for eight and Alaina Rozeveld for seven.
