Ramblers rally past Evart

By Mike Dunn
EVART – McBain scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, including a game-winning two-point conversion sweep from senior QB George Brown with 7:10 remaining, to edge host Evart 20-18 in a Highland gridiron clash Friday.
The Ramblers (2-3, 2-2) rallied from an 18-0 halftime deficit to keep their playoff hopes alive in a game that was delayed 90 minutes in the fourth quarter because of lightning.
“We finally fought through,‘ said McBain coach Pat Maloney. “We broke through the wall. The kids showed a ton of resilience tonight. They overcome adversity to pull it out.‘
Evart (3-2, 2-2) could not regain the momentum in the second half after scoring on early TDs of 80 and 92 yards in the first quarter and a pick six in the second quarter and keeping the visiting Ramblers off the scoreboard in the first half.
“We hurt ourselves with penalties and mental mistakes in the second half,‘ said Evart coach Pat Craven. “We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror, accept responsibility, and move on from here. This was a tough one to lose but there’s a lot of football left. We have to learn from our mistakes and get ready for Houghton Lake.‘
McBain scored twice in the third quarter on a 28-yard hook-up between Brown and Daniel Rodenbaugh and a 7-yard power push up the middle from Rodenbaugh to trim the deficit to 18-12.
The Ramblers were moving toward a possible tying touchdown when lightning struck with McBain at the Evart 7-yard line. When play resumed 90 minutes later, the Wildcat defense rose to the occasion, stopping the Ramblers temporarily.
On the Ramblers’ next possession, though, they reached the end zone when Brown swept around the left side for 6 yards to cap a 35-yard march. Brown then swept around the right side for the critical two-point conversion, following the block of Owen Bontekoe to put McBain on top 20-18.
Evart jumped ahead 12-0 in the first three minutes of the game on two electrifying plays. On the third play of the game, QB Dan Witbeck hit Donovin Regan on a curl pass and Regan flipped the ball to the trailing Hayden Simmer who sped untouched to complete the 80-yard TD.
On the Wildcats’ next possession, Witbeck lateraled the ball to Cam Brasington, who then passed to a wide open Justin O’Dell for a sudden 92-yard tally.
In the second quarter, Brasington intercepted a pass along the sidelines, managed to keep his feet, and raced 55 yards for a pick six and an 18-0 Evart advantage.
