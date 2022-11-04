McBAIN — Lake City played well on Thursday in the much-anticipated Division 3 district volleyball championship match with host McBain.
The Ramblers, seeking to make another long playoff run including hopefully a return visit to Battle Creek, just played better.
McBain was functioning on all cylinders and turned in another very impressive performance against a very talented Lake City team, securing a 25-13, 25-15, 25-21 sweep. The victory over familiar Highland Conference foe Lake City enabled the Ramblers to repeat as district champions and put the first big postseason hurdle in the rearview mirror. Next up is a regional semifinal clash on Tuesday against Ithaca at 5:30 p.m. in the Lake City gym.
“The girls are working hard and they’re playing very consistently right now,” said McBain coach Shawn Murphy.
“Lake City’s a really good team and they made us work for it tonight. They played good defense, like we expected. I felt like we did a solid job of moving the ball around and running a fairly quick offense, but I am most impressed with our net play against some strong blocks, and our defensive hustle.
“We had a lot of players make some big play at key times to keep the momentum on our side.”
Lake City coach Amber Besko credited McBain with an outstanding team effort.
“They’re such a good team and they just don’t make many mistakes,” Besko said of the Ramblers.
“I thought we played well and we battled hard but there were some little things that hurt us. You have to play a near-perfect game to beat McBain.”
Besko thanked her six seniors for their leadership and their investment of time this season. The Trojans finished with a 38-8-1 record, finishing as runner-up in the Highland Conference, and also taking home two tournament trophies.
“This was the first group of seniors I’ve coached all four years and they were a real pleasure,” she said.
“Their love for the sport showed and they were good role models for the younger girls. We were really like a family this year. The girls all supported and encouraged each other.”
Besko loses six but has 11 returning players. “The improvements we’ve made will only fuel the fires for next year,” she said.
McBain (42-6-2) pulled away in the early part of each set Thursday, forcing Lake City to always play from behind.
A tip from sophomore Gwyneth VerBerkmoes, who finished with a team-high 16 kills, gave the Ramblers a 14-4 lead in the opening set.
Back-to-back kills from Lake City’s imposing middle hitter Alie Bisballe sparked a late rally but there was too much ground to make up.
In the second set, a block from senior Gabby VerBerkmoes and a kill from Gwyneth pushed McBain to a 10-2 advantage. Again, Lake City rallied behind the attacks of Mackenzie Bisballe and Haylee Parniske but the Ramblers closed things out with back-to-back kills from Morgan DeRuiter and Karsyn Meyering.
The third set was the most competitive even though McBain again pushed to an early lead behind the hits and blocks of middle hitter Linde VanderVlucht and a pair of service aces from VanderVlucht and Analiese Fredin.
McBain led 18-10 before a kill and a block from Alie Bisballe fueled another Trojan comeback. A well-placed tip from Kasey Keenan trimmed the deficit to 21-16 and an ace from Mackenzie Bisballe made the score 23-20.
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes made the last of her 16 kills, however, to push the lead to 24-20 and when when Lake City was unable to keep the volley alive on the next serve, the McBain girls were able to celebrate the first of what they hope are multiple postseason trophies.
“I’m really really proud of the girls,” said a smiling VanderVlucht, who recorded eight kills with two blocks and four aces.
“It feels really good because we knew Lake City was a good team and we didn’t take anything for granted. Now we’re excited about taking the next step.”
McBain senior setter Analiese Fredin, who added 33 assists to her school-record totals as a four-year varsity starter, said repeating as district champ “feels amazing.”
“This was an intense match tonight and we did a good job of passing and communicating and keeping up our attacks,” she said.
“Now we want to keep it going in regionals.”
McBain senior Gabby VerBerkmoes, who recently surpassed 1,000 kills in her career, believes her team is “peaking at the right time.”
“Coach Murphy has been working with us and getting us mentally prepared to be at our best going into the playoffs,” she said.
“We had that mindset going into the game tonight. We knew Lake City would be a good challenge but we also had confidence in our ability to win.
“For us this is ‘Go Time’ now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.