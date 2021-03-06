McBAIN -- The McBain girls and boys teams both remained unbeaten, each pushing their record to 10-0 in a varsity sweep of visiting Northern Michigan Christian for homecoming.
The Ramblers won the girls game 58-43, breaking open a close game in the second quarter and pulling away in the third quarter.
"It was a tough rivalry game, very physical with the girls on both teams playing hard," said McBain coach Drew Bronkema. "We had a pretty good game defensively but we have to sharpen things up a bit between now and districts. We need to learn to trust the process a little more."
McBain led 12-11 after the first quarter before pushing to a 32-23 halftime lead and 48-31 after three quarters.
"Ella Schroder nailed a big three for us early in the third quarter to spark a run," Bronkema said.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 20 points and Alyssa Bode tallied 11. Olyvia Nederhood and Alexis Gilde each scored six.
Senior Ally Krick canned 21 for NMC to lead all scorers while Megan Bennett and Ryleigh Langton each put six on the board.
The McBain boys won 67-47.
It was a good night for the unbeaten Ramblers and a great night for senior wing Grayson VerBerkmoes, who drained a career-high 26 points and was crowned homecoming king afterward.
"It was a special night for Grayson," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "The team as a whole played pretty well and everybody got to play, which is always nice for homecoming."
McBain led 21-9, 41-18 and 57-34 at the quarter breaks.
"Defensively, we did a very good job in the first half limiting them to 18 points," Koopman added. "We were rebounding well and our energy was good."
NMC coach Kyle Benthem credited McBain.
"They're a veteran team with a great coach," he said. "They out-rebounded us 10-2 in the first quarter and turned those into put-backs for 12 points. We didn't match up well inside. I was really proud of our guys for coming back and playing them pretty evenly in the second half."
McBain senior Kaiden McGillis hit for eight with a thunderous dunk early in the game that revved up the Rambler fans. Mason Heuker hit for nine and Dan Rodenbaugh for eight. Koopman commended Connor Murphy for his defense and ball handling.
NMC junior Trevin Winkle generated 25 points with four boards and Blake DeZeeuw hit for 10 with five boards. Benthem also noted the play of Nathan Eisenga, who came off the bench and hit for six.
The McBain boys (10-0) host Traverse City St. Francis today with the JV starting at 1. The NMC boys (8-2) host Houghton Lake on Monday.
The Rambler girls play at Roscommon on Monday. The NMC girls travel to Beal City on Tuesday.
