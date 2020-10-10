McBAIN – Same formula, same result.
For the fourth week in a row, McBain dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball, this time against visiting Highland Conference foe Manton, and for the fourth week in a row, the Ramblers earned a lopsided victory, defeating the Rangers 40-0.
“I feel really happy for the kids,‘ McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “It was Senior Night and it was another good showing on both sides of the ball. We set the tone early, which is what we wanted to do, and took care of business. We held onto the ball and played solid defense.‘
McBain (4-0) takes its unbeaten record to Beal City next Friday in a huge Highland Conference showdown.
“We did what we wanted to do tonight but we can still take this game and learn from it as we get ready for Beal,‘ Maloney said. “It should be exciting.‘
“We’re a young team and we make young mistakes,‘ said Manton coach Eric Salani. “We were missing starters on both sides of the ball including Jacob Ruppert, who starts both ways for us at running back and linebacker. Being short-handed against a great team like McBain made our job a lot tougher but the kids played hard.
“We moved the ball at times but McBain’s defense is tough. They swarm to the ball really well.‘
McBain scored all its points in the first half, reaching the end zone on every possession but one. The Ramblers’ Kaiden McGillis powered over from a yard out to complete the game’s opening drive and then after kicker Tristan McIlhinney recovered his own onside kick, the Ramblers marched down the field again with fullback Dan Rodenbaugh racing 7 yards for a 12-0 lead less than four minutes into the contest.
The Ramblers, chewing up the clock and the yardage with its effective ground assault, scored twice more in the first quarter and twice in the second quarter. Kalvin McGillis tallied on a 19-yard sweep, keeping his legs pumping with Manton defenders all around him over the final four yards to reach the end zone. Senior signal-caller Deacon Dodde delivered a 25-yard strike to Kaiden McGillis in the end zone to make it 25-0 and Austin Eling swept around the right side and sprinted 88 yards to paydirt to put the Ramblers on top 33-0. Eling’s gallop at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter came after the McBain defense stopped the Rangers on fourth-and-goal.
Kaiden McGillis scored the game’s final touchdown as well, scooping up a fumble of a teammate at the 2-yard line. McGillis also tossed to Huttenga for a two-point conversion.
Eling surpassed the century mark again to lead the Ramblers in the rushing category.
Defensively for the Ramblers, Maloney commended the play of linebackers Landon Eling and Rodenbaugh and defensive lineman Dereck Kamphouse. Huttenga had another strong showing at free safety and senior lineman Noah Burkholder recovered a fumble.
Manton’s Lucas McKernan set up the Rangers’ best scoring opportunity with a 43-yard run in the second quarter but the drive stalled at the 5-yard line as McBain defenders Rodenbaugh and Huttenga teamed up to stop McKernan short of the goal-line on fourth down. McKernan generated 63 rushing yards to lead the Rangers.
Defensively for the Rangers, linebacker Luke Puffer made seven stops while Ben Paddock and McKernan made four tackles apiece. Safety Kailob Webb had an interception and senior cornerback Radian Schmidt broke up a potential touchdown pass far down the left sideline late in the first half.
Manton senior Kalob Moore nearly scored on a kick return in the first quarter but McBain’s Brant Bontekoe made a touchdown-saving tackle near midfield.
McBain (4-0) travels to Beal City next Friday and Manton (0-4) plays host to Houghton Lake.
