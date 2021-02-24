BEAL CITY -- There was a lot for longtime McBain coach Bruce Koopman to like on Tuesday as the Ramblers remained unbeaten with a 64-35 victory at Beal City, a site where it has been notoriously difficult to play over the years.
"Beal always plays us tough down there," Koopman said after his team improved to 7-0 and 4-0 in the Highland.
"For us to hold them to 35 points was outstanding. I can't remember us ever doing that before."
Koopman said the game with Beal was the best overall performance for his team so far except for a stretch of about four minutes in the third quarter.
"For some reason we got lax during that stretch and just stopping giving the same kind of effort," Koopman said. "We had a comfortable lead but we let them come back and get within 10 points. That shouldn't have happened."
The Ramblers took a 44-27 lead into the final period and maintained their defensive intensity through the final period, which Koopman was pleased to see.
"Defensively we did pretty well," he said. "If we can play defense for 32 minutes, we're a pretty tough team to beat."
Senior Kaiden McGillis paced the Ramblers with 17 and was joined in double digits by point guard Connor Murphy (14) and power forward Dan Rodenbaugh (12). Koopman commended Murphy's ball-handling and decision-making on the floor as well.
Tristan McIlhenney came off the bench to score nine second-half points and also was a force defensively, generating five steals. Koopman also noted the contributions of Grayson VerBerkmoes, Kyle Pylkas, Carston Huttenga and Blake Whetstone for the defensive energy they brought to the floor.
* The McBain JV dropped a 49-46 decision. Evan Haverkamp canned 17 while Judah Leonard hit for 11 and Jacob Billett for seven.
McBain (7-0, 4-0) has a key Highland showdown on the home floor Thursday against Manton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.