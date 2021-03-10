ROSCOMMON — McBain boys coach Bruce Koopman was concerned his undefeated team might have a letdown on Tuesday at Roscommon after the big win at home on Saturday against Traverse City St. Francis.
He didn't need to worry, though, as the Ramblers turned in one of their best overall efforts of the season, beating the Bucks 82-48.
"I was really happy with how we played at both ends," Koopman said. "I was a little concerned going in, playing on the road against Roscommon, who had three straight wins and was playing pretty well. But we showed good energy from the start and didn't have any lulls.
"It was a nice effort offensively and defensively. Give Roscommon credit; they played hard for 32 minutes."
Senior guard Connor Murphy canned 16 to lead another balanced scoring ledger for McBain, including four 3-pointers. Senior forward Dan Rodenbaugh, whom Koopman refers to as "Mr. Consistency," tallied 14 and was strong on the glass. Kaiden McGillis and Carsten Huttenga each put 10 on the board and Tritan McElhenney played well off the bench, scoring six.
Koopman also commended starters Grayson VerBerkmoes and Mason Heuker, crediting them with "great defense and rebounding."
McBain (12-0 overall) is at Manton today.
* McBain won the JV contest 52-35 as Evan Haverkamp hit for 11, Elijah Baker for eight and Clayton Ingleright and Judah Leonard each for six.
