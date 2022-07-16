Ramping it up: Cadillac football team working on new system

CADILLAC — This is a new experience for Charlie Howell.
Even after being a quarterback for a number of years, the Cadillac incoming junior hadn’t felt this way.
His arm actually hurt this week.
That’s a normal experience for a lot of quarterbacks but when you’re part of a program that was run-dominant, it doesn’t often happen.
Howell and his teammates started learning new head coach Shawn Jackson’s offensive system in earnest this week with three days of workouts at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The workouts will continue the next two weeks until the MHSAA-mandated dead period for all fall sports on Aug. 1. Practice begins Monday, Aug. 8.
That gives Howell and the other quarterbacks plenty of time to get used to ice bags.
“We met up after school got out and went over plays before the dead week (July 3-10),” Howell said. “Obviously, we’re going from only running the ball to throwing the ball a lot more.
“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced having a sore arm from football season but it’s only been two days and I’ve been icing my arm ever night. That’s definitely one big difference.”
Cadillac ran a run-dominant flexbone triple-option offense under former head coach Cody Mallory and had a lot of success with it in recent years, winning three straight Division 4 district titles and finishing as the 2020 state runner-up.
Mallory is now the head coach in Spring Lake after taking that job in the spring and in comes Jackson with more than 20 years of coaching experience in southern states like Missouri, Georgia and Arkansas.
Jackson is all about up-tempo, no-huddle shotgun spread offenses.
And he’s intense, too.
“The biggest difference I see is the intensity level,” Jackson said. “We move around pretty quick. That’s the thing we have to get correct now.
“We’ve got to ramp up the intensity level. They’re not used to someone like me out there.”
Jackson is constantly on the move, whether it be in the weight room or on the field working with players. The Southern drawl and visor are just two of the clues that things are going to be different.
“It’s been really fun and I am excited,” Jackson said. “Everything has been a blast and everyone has been great so far.
“We’ve just got to pick up the intensity level and tempo. We don’t stand around and talk a lot. The kids all want to learn. I get texts all the time from them about why we do this or that.”
Howell said it’s been a little overwhelming at times but he’s learning so much about the game from Jackson.
“Right now, we’re installing our base formations,” he said. “We used to have what you’d call everybody in the box and now we’re all spread out. It’s five linemen, four wideouts and then just two running backs or sometimes we’re empty (in the backfield). That’s a big difference.”
The style of play fits him, as well.
“I think everybody is extremely excited to not run the ball all of the time,” Howell laughed. “I mean, running the ball is fun, too, but throwing the ball is a huge difference.
“Just seeing that it’s going to be something new is exciting.”
Jackson said he’s evaluating everyone and everything as workouts take place to get an idea of how things will fit together this fall.
“This is an install thing in a lot of ways but it’s more review and an evaluation process,” he said. “Nobody has a position and there are no starters yet. We will figure out how the pieces fit together.
“By the last practice in July, everything will be in and then it’s fine-tuning when you come back in August. Football is football, no matter what you do. You’ve got to block, you’ve got to run, throw, catch and tackle.”
Jackson makes offensive concepts and calls as simple as possible for the players.
“The terminology we use takes care of itself,” he said. “Everything has themes and we use numbers and words. The whole play call is one word.
“We want kids to be able to adjust and think on their feet. That’s what I have to get instilled right now.”
Cadillac opens the 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 26 at Midland before three straight home games with Escanaba on Sept. 1, Mount Pleasant on Sept. 9 and Alpena on Sept. 16.
