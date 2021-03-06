MANTON -- The Manton girls surged to an early lead against visiting Highland Conference foe Beal City on Friday and created more separation on the scoreboard as the game went along, ultimately winning 51-25.
"It was a good win for us," said Manton coach J.P. Katona. "Everybody got some playing time and I was really happy with our bench tonight."
Katona commended reserves Grace Wahr and Morgan Shepler for their contributions. Wahr, who saw more playing time than usual substituting for someone who was sidelined because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocol, put eight through the iron with six rebounds. Shepler struck for five points with five rebounds.
Freshman guard Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 15 points to go with seven boards and six assists. Senior Aysia Taylor delivered a double-double with 12 points and 12 caroms and Sam Powers scored six with four blocks and five assists.
Manton (6-3, 4-3) entertains McBain on Tuesday.
