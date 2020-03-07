By Mike Dunn
LAKE CITY – The Manton girls basketball team put the squeeze on Lake City in the Division 3 district championship game Friday, figuratively and literally.
Lake City built a 14-4 lead in the intense, physical showdown between the familiar foes but the complexion of the game changed when Manton coach J.P. Katona called a timeout and told the girls it was time for the full-court press.
Manton went on a 16-0 run, ignited by a baseline 3-pointer from senior Jaden Wilder, and built a lead that proved insurmountable, ultimately securing a 26-17 victory. Manton (21-2) advances to the regional tournament at Grayling on Tuesday against Hart (19-4) while Lake City (20-2) sees an outstanding season come to a halt in front of a packed house on the home floor.
“Kudos to Manton and their girls,‘ said Lake City coach Bill Tisron following the defeat.
“J.P. had a good game plan and Manton carried it out. Their pressure made the difference. ‘
Katona was elated after the Rangers won their first district title in 20 years.
“I can’t put in words how proud I am of these girls, especially the seniors,‘ he said.
“They laid the foundation for this four years ago as freshmen. I’m so happy for them and for all the girls on the team and our program. This is a big step forward tonight, winning here at Lake City.‘
Manton’s senior guard Jaden Wilder, in many ways the heart and soul of the team, had injured her ankle earlier in the week and there was some question as to whether she would be well enough to play, except there was no question at all in Wilder’s mind.
“This was a no-brainer,‘ she said with a broad smile during the postgame celebration.
“My dad asked me this morning how I was feeling and I told him there was no way I wasn’t playing. It was hurting but I knew I could play through it. I’m just so happy right now.‘
Wilder and fellow guards Abby Brown and Abby Shepler played a huge role in the contest, not just spearheading the full-court pressure but also playing keep-away with the ball much of the time during the second half. The Rangers would penetrate toward the basket time after time but pass the ball off instead of taking the ball to the hole.
The strategy worked nearly to perfection as Lake City was forced to continue to pursue Manton around the floor and then found it difficult to get into any kind of offensive rhythm. The Trojans were held to just three points in the final 20 minutes of the game extending over the last half of the second quarter and all of the third and fourth quarters.
“Manton took us out of our game,‘ Tisron acknowledged.
“We played well enough defensively to win; we just couldn’t make our shots. We did get some open looks but the shots didn’t fall and then we started pressing a little.‘
Manton trailed 14-11 at the half but owned a 19-14 lead after three quarters and kept at least a four-point lead through the fourth quarter.
“When we played them during the season (two losses) we didn’t put pressure on them or push the tempo,‘ Katona said.
“We changed that tonight. We put on the pressure starting in the second quarter and we pushed the ball, even though we didn’t attack the basket. Our strategy was to keep the ball away and put it in the hands of Abby, Abby and J. as much as possible. We felt like our five was a little better than their five and we had a little more depth on our bench than they did.‘
Manton senior guard Abby Brown was under the weather a bit but remained on the floor for all 32 minutes. She didn’t get involved much in the scoring, by design, but helped to move the ball efficiently and allow the Rangers to chew up large amounts of time on the clock.
“That was our plan going in,‘ Brown said.
“We wanted to make them run after the ball and so we were patient and passed it around. It helped because Jaden was dinged up and I wasn’t feeling the best. We really came together tonight. This feels so good to win here against Lake City; they’re such a good team and they’ve been a big rival the past four years.‘
Senior post Molly Lane exchanged bruises with Bisballe all night and received help inside from Megan Moffit and Brianna Puffer. Lane also nailed a few key baseline jumpers during the 16-0 Manton run that turned the game around.
Wilder finished with a game-high 14 points while Brown and Lane each scored four.
Junior guard Olivia Bellows paced Lake City with eight points, including a slicing drive to cut Manton’s lead to 20-16 three minutes into the fourth quarter. Bisballe hit for seven in her final game and leaves Lake City as the all-time leading scorer with 1,462 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.