ROGERS CITY – Manton rallied in the second half Friday to beat host Rogers City 20-14 and claim its first victory in two years. The Rangers (1-5) snapped a 19-game losing streak dating back to September of 2018.
“I’m ecstatic for the guys, especially the seniors,‘ said Manton coach Eric Salani. “It’s a great way for them to end the regular season and it gives us some momentum now going into the playoffs.‘
The Rangers took a 6-0 lead on the rainy, slippery night when Lucas McKernan faked into the line and threw one of just a few passes in the contest, hitting Kaleb Moore in stride between two defenders for a 24-yard score.
Rogers City came back to take a 14-12 halftime lead but the Rangers scored the only points of the second half when McKernan scored his second rushing touchdown, this one a 12-yarder on a designed keeper. Jacob Ruppert added the two-point conversion.
McKernan generated 103 rushing yards with the two scores and Moore motored to 52 on the ground.
McKernan made 10 tackles and Ruppert had nine. Jeremiah Vlaeminck had a key fumble recovery to stifle a Rogers City drive in the second half.
