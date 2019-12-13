By Mike Dunn
EVART – Manton girls basketball coach J.P. Katona liked the cohesiveness he saw on the floor Thursday as the Rangers improved to 3-0 and 2-0 in the Highland Conference with a 73-26 victory over host Evart.
“The girls are playing together and sharing the ball really well,‘ Katona said.
“They’re a very unselfish group.‘
Katona liked the “good energy‘ he saw from his starters and reserves through all four quarters.
“Abby (Brown) and Jaden (Wilder) had great games but overall it was a good effort from everybody,‘ he noted.
Manton, the defending league champion, used defensive pressure to gain an early lead against an Evart team that played scrappy from start to finish but had trouble landing the ball through the nylon.
The Rangers, fueled by the effective penetrating of Brown and Wilder from the backcourt, led 22-5, 42-18 and 60-24 at the quarter breaks.
Evart coach Matt Tiedt could not fault his team’s effort but wanted to see his team make more free throws and layups.
“We hurried our shots at times tonight reacting to Manton’s pressure, especially early in the game, and we missed almost all our free throws in the first quarter," Tiedt said. "We did a good job of getting to the line but we didn't capitalize. If we make some of those shots the score is closer and the game is more competitive. We have to learn to play with more confidence.‘
Brown lighted it up for 31 points, nearly all on driving shots to the bucket, and she was 11-of-11 from the stripe. Wilder drained the nets for 19, with most of those points also coming from the lane, and she grabbed eight rebounds with three steals. Brianna Puffer and Taylor Purkiss each tallied six and Abby Shepler scored five with five assists. Addison Letts pulled down five caroms.
Evart junior Kara Henry did a good job of penetrating and drawing fouls. She scored a team-high nine points and was 7-of-8 from the line in the second quarter. Senior post Kelci Elder scored six and was a physical presence down low for the Wildcats along with Kyleigh Burhans and Madison Parish. Senior guard Kaylee Ladd scored five.
The Evart JV remained unbeaten (3-0) with a 73-36 victory as freshman lefty Addysen Gray tallied 38 points.
Manton (3-0, 2-0) hosts non-league foe Kingsley on Monday.
Evart (1-2, 0-2) is home against Chippewa Hills on Tuesday.
