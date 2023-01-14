ROSCOMMON — Aliyah Geary hit a short jumper with seven seconds left to help lead Manton to a 49-48 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Rangers got two defensive stops after that and held on for the victory.
"It was a fun game," Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. "We played very well for all four quarters and our bench was tremendous in relieving our starters."
Roscommon led 16-12 after the first quarter before Manton was up 32-27 at halftime. It was 38-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Genna Alexander paced Manton with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Leah Helsel had 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds while Geary had 10 points and four rebounds. Hadley Saylor added six points and four rebounds.
The Rangers host Lake City on Tuesday.
