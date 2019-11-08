MCBAIN — District titles aren't supposed to come easy and Thursday's Division 3 Volleyball District Final between Pine River and Manton proved that point.
The Rangers may have swept the Bucks for the District 69 title, but Manton's 26-24, 25-22 and 25-23 wins were anything but easy. Manton coach Nicole Helsel said her team was pushed by Pine River and had to play tough for every point.
While it was hard-fought, Helsel said it was nice to get the sweep for the title.
"I attribute that to their experience and mental toughness. They didn't get rattled. They didn't give up. We were behind a lot in those matches," she said. "They just pulled together and they had the confidence, swagger and knew they could pull it out."
The Rangers fell behind early to the Bucks in the first game 8-2 but fought back to tie the score 19-19. After that, Manton or Pine River would take a one-point lead only to have the other team rally to tie it. Pine River would get to game point, 24-22, but could not finish off the Rangers and Manton eventually won the match.
The second and third games played much the same as the first match as both Manton and Pine River would go on runs only to see their leads fade away. Both times, the Rangers would find a way to get the wins.
"They just knew they had to clean it up. They had to play safe to win the next point," Helsel said. "That is where again you can rely on experience and knowing how to play the ball in those tight situations. I think the fact the girls have been through adversity they have been behind, they have been ahead and that helped them put it away."
Pine River coach Jana Dennis said losing in the postseason is never easy and the work the team put in all season was building toward Thursday and the district final.
"So when it doesn’t end the way you pictured it time and time again it’s tough. However, I am so very proud of this team and what we have become not only as players but as people," Dennis said. "(Thursday) we had many opportunities to win and just couldn’t finish."
Dennis said she and the program will miss the seniors and the heart they've given to the program. She also said those who return next season will undoubtedly learn from the bitter taste of Thursday's district final loss and work to not repeat it.
The Rangers also benefited from their senior's leadership and Helsel said once the season is over they will have left a legacy for the volleyball program in Manton. That legacy includes nearly 140 wins as a group, two district championships and conference title.
"This win means so much to our program and we would like to dedicate it to Diane Siddall, a former middle school coach in our program, who is battling cancer," Helsel said.
Moving forward, Helsel said regardless of who the Rangers play they will have to reduce hitting errors, stay alive until the next play and keep pressuring teams.
For the Bucks (21-15-2), Emma Whitley had 13 kills and 24 digs while Sophie Johnson had 29 assists and 14 digs. Cayla Trowbridge had six kills and 22 digs while Parker Moores added 25 digs.
Manton was paced by Abby Brown who had four aces, eight kills, 28 assists and six digs while Addison Letts had four aces and 15 digs. Brianna Puffer had 11 kills, two blocks and nine digs while Jaden Wilder had seven kills and 20 digs.
Manton's Leah Helsel had three kills and five digs while Madalynn Lutke had an ace and 14 digs. Megan Moffit added two aces, 11 kills and 13 digs.
