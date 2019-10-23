MANTON — One more and they can play for a title.
Manton sent its seniors out on a high note at home with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-10 win over McBain in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers (36-2 overall) are 13-1 in the league and tied with Beal City for the top spot. Manton is at Houghton Lake on Thursday before going to Beal City next Tuesday.
"Tonight was our last home match and senior night," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "We had a great crowd there to support us and celebrate this senior class. It’s hard to believe that four years with them has gone by so fast. They have all worked so hard and helped improve our program in so many ways.
"It was fun to watch the girls enjoy their time together as a team. We also celebrated individual career milestones in front of our home crowd. Brianna Puffer has over 1,000 career kills; Abby Brown has over 2,000 assists for her four years; and Jaden Wilder and Addison Letts both reached 1,500 digs for their careers, as well. There was a lot to celebrate and many great memories made tonight."
Brown led the way with 21 assists, three aces, five kills and four digs while Letts had three aces, three kills, a block and 15 digs. Billie Brickheimer had a kill while Puffer added two aces, eight kills, two aces, a block and four digs.
Issy Gokey had two kills and a dig while Wilder had an ace, seven kills and 10 digs. Jenna Burgess had two digs; Leah Helsel a kill; Madalynn Lutke 20 digs; and Megan Moffit three aces, a kill, an assist and nine digs.
It was a rough night for McBain, coach Shawn Murphy said.
"We decided to try a new rotation tonight and see if we could shake some things up but we still struggled with finishing for points," he said. "Our team kill percentage continues to struggle and when we make 20-plus hitting errors, we just aren't going to find ourselves on the winning side of a game.
"Right now, the unforced errors are just sucking the energy out of us and it trickles into other parts of the game, as well."
Leah Neverth paced McBain with three kills, eight assists and an ace on 100 percent serving.
McBain hosts Beal City on Thursday.
• McBain won the JV match 25-20, 25-23.
