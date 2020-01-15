By Mike Dunn
REED CITY – It was a split decision Tuesday on the Reed City hardwood.
The Coyote girls, creating turnovers with second-half defensive pressure, pulled away to a 71-40 victory over Center State Activities Association foe Chippewa Hills in the first half of a girl-boy varsity doubleheader. In the second half, the Reed City boys lost a 40-38 heartbreaker to the Warriors.
In the girls’ game, the Coyotes’ second-half pressure led to 45 points, many of them coming off the transition. Leading scorers Taylor Harrison (19), Paige Williams (12) and Paige Lofquist (10) all scored following steals in the second half.
The Coyotes (2-5, 2-2) weren’t just collecting points inside, though. They also nailed 13 from 3-point range in the game, which coach Tim Beilfuss thought may be a school record.
“It was a nice all-around game for us,‘ Beilfuss said. “This is the third game in a row where we’ve played pretty well. We’re shooting with confidence now and playing with confidence.‘
Reed City’s full-court press blew things open in the third quarter as the visiting Warriors struggled to keep possession of the ball on frequent possessions.
Harrison drained a pair of triples and was 7 of 9 from the line while hitting for 19. Williams waxed the nets three times from long range with four assists and Lofquist nailed two treys while securing eight rebounds and also leading the team in steals. MacKenzie Vandawater poured in nine points with three treys and freshman Christina Malackanich came off the bench to score eight with a trey.
Beilfuss also commended bigs Alison Duddles and Jayne Kailing for controlling play under the boards. There was a “special‘ moment late in the game when senior guard Autumn Sims entered the game for the Coyotes and scored two late baskets, the first baskets of her varsity career, much to the delight of the entire crowd.
In the tense boys’ game, Reed City had the opportunity to win at the end but a 3-pointer from senior Zac Saez just missed going through as the final buzzer sounded.
The Coyotes trailed 34-28 going into the fourth quarter and kept chipping away at the lead. A jumper from Saez from the lane cut the lead to 39-38 with 1:41 to go but those would prove to be the final points for the home team.
Reed City (1-6, 1-3) had the ball with 8 seconds to go but an offensive foul before the inbound pass created a crushing turnover. Chip Hills’ Levi Rogers hit one of two subsequent free throws, making the score 40-38 and giving the Coyotes one final shot with the game clock winding down. Saez created some space beyond the arc and launched one that came close but didn’t hit the mark.
Reed City coach Jesse Kailing was more disappointed with his team’s effort than the outcome.
“We didn’t come to play tonight,‘ he said. “We won our last game (at Tri County) and didn’t show up for this one for some reason. We have to get tougher and show more effort.‘
Saez paced the Coyotes with 14 points, including a trey, and Payton Hansen tallied nine. A bright spot for the Coyotes was the return of junior guard Alex Wirgau wearing a knee brace. He hit for seven points.
Reed City plays another girl-boy doubleheader at Big Rapids on Friday.
