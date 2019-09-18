GRANT — Reed City's girls took first in the opening CSAA Gold Division cross country jamboree on Tuesday.
The Coyotes totaled 58 points while Fremont was second at 59 and Chippewa Hills third at 61.
"Coach Susan and I are very happy with how we ran today," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "Our girls all ran very, very well and to come out first is a great achievement.
"I'm not sure we would have been able to write this script when we took over the program in 2016. It's a great feeling."
Abbi Kiaunis paced Reed City with a third-place finish in 19:52. Taylor Harrison took seventh in 21:20, Paige Lofquist 15th in 22:36, Brooke Miller 16th in 22:56 and Nora Smoes17th in 22:56.
Fremont won the boys' race with 16 points while Big Rapids was second at 64, Chip Hills third at 103 and Reed City fifth at 129.
"We have a tough conference and everyone competes at a high level," Saladin added. "It's nice to have some success and see the progress our team has made over the years."
Calvin Rohde paced Reed City with a fifth-place finish in 16:54, while Jared Karns took 17th in 18:29, Noah Blythe 26th in 20:08, Ty Kailing 42nd in 20:51 and Gavin Throop 47th in 21:43.
