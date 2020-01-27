REED CITY — Lake City put together a solid effort to finish fourth in the 16-team Reed City Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
"It was a tougher tournament than last year but it was great seeing good competition as that is what makes us better," Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said. "We're nearing the end of the regular season and it's not easy keeping the kids on track so we need to stay focus and finish strong."
Logan Young took first at 215 pounds for the Trojans while Cade Wolf (103), Eli Marshall (189) and Austin Potter (285) each took second.
Zach Stockman (189) took fourth and Trey Jones (130) took fifth.
Lake City is at Roscommon on Wednesday.
Reed City had three wrestlers place. Austin Fowler took third at 189 and picked up his 100th career victory during the tournament while Ryan Neil took fourth at 285 and Bryson Hughes took sixth at 145.
The Coyotes are at Cadillac on Wednesday.
Bucks second at invite
SHEPHERD — Pine River took second overall at the John Harris Invitational Saturday at Shepherd.
The host Bluejays won the event with 206 points while the Bucks totaled 204 and Swartz Creek was third at 164.5. Evart took 13th at 86.
Andrew Stevens (145) and Brock Nelson (189) each took first for Pine River while Elijah Carper (215) and Austin Wuesten (171) were second.
Caden Mys (135) took third while Matthew Treiber (119), Jordan Koetje (130) and Phillip Rigling (140) took fourth. Dylan Fauble (112) took sixth.
