REED CITY — The Reed City volleyball team did some good things on the home floor Tuesday against visiting CSAA Gold rival Big Rapids.
As Coyote coach Don Patterson noted afterward, though, there wasn’t enough consistency.
“We had too many errors,‘ Patterson said after the Coyotes lost in three sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19.
“There were times when we attacked the net pretty well and we did some nice passing and serving but we need to do it more consistently. Our serve-receive hurt us at times tonight.‘
Patterson credited Big Rapids with a good all-around effort. “They’re a good team,‘ he said. “They kept the pressure on us.‘
Alison Duddles and Demi Ludholtz each delivered four kills to lead Reed City at the net. Ludholtz also earned 11 digs and served up some sizzlers from the stripe, securing five aces. Madalynn Brown generated 19 digs and sophomore setter Rylie Olds registered nine assists with seven digs. Duddles had four assists and three kills.
Reed City (1-4 CSAA) travels to Central Montcalm next Tuesday.
