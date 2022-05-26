RC’s Lofquist, DuBreuil to play for Kirtland

REED CITY — Getting in on the ground floor.
That’s the opportunity for all the freshmen who will be playing for the Kirtland Community College women’s basketball team in the 2022-23 season.
Kirtland is restarting the womens’ program at the college after an eight-year intermission.
Two members of the new Kirtland squad will be Reed City seniors and back-court starters Paige Lofquist and Racquel DuBreuil.
The pair signed the papers and made it official at the high school on Wednesday afternoon with their new coach, Tom Ritter, seated between them and their Coyote coach, Tim Beilfuss, looking on along with friends and teammates.
Ironically, Paige found out about the opportunity awaiting at Kirtland from her good friend Skylar Baumgardner, a senior wing for the Evart squad who will also be signing to play for Kirtland. Paige in turn talked to her friend Racquel and they in turn visited the campus, liked what they saw and heard, and opted to seize the opportunity.
“It’s exciting,” said Paige, a four-year varsity player and three-year starter at point guard.
“I really like the idea of going there with the program just starting again because you know you’ll have a good chance of playing and everybody’s starting on the same level.”
DuBreuil, a three-year varsity player and two-year starter at shooting guard, agrees.
“It’s so cool to have the chance to do this,” she said.
Lofquist and DeBreuil both said they were impressed with their visit to the school’s new facility located in Crawford County near Grayling.
“It was a really nice visit and I liked that they have smaller classes with the courses I’m interested in,” said DeBreuil, who plans to pursue a career in criminal justice, possibly in the field of corrections.
“The coaches were friendly and welcoming and everybody we met seemed like good people.”
Lofquist is also planning to pursue a career in criminal justice, though her interest is more in the area of probation.
“It’s a smaller school which appealed to me and it’s only an hour-and-a-half away which I also liked,” she said.
“I get to go to school and start my education and play hoops at Kirtland where they’re rebuilding everything. I’m really happy things are working out this way.”
Ritter, who was also the women’s coach at Kirtland when the program was shut down eight year ago and has pushed to get it started again as a member of the KCC board, is also pleased to have the two Reed City seniors as part of the rebuilding roster.
“It’s really nice to have Paige and Racquel joining us,” he said.
“We have more questions than answers right now but we’re looking forward to getting the program going again this fall and hopefully we’ll get enough recruits to fill all 12 spots on the roster.
“That’s what we’re shooting for.”
Ritter said the way his team is shaping up so far, he’ll have good speed but not great height. He has nine players committed out of 12 spots.
“The goal in the first year is to be competitive and have fun,” he said. “We’re hoping to add some height as we go along too.”
Coach Beilfuss is pleased for his two guards to get to play for Kirtland.
“I think it’s great,” he said.
“Paige and Racquel are very coachable young ladies who will give you everything they’ve got. They’re also quality people from excellent families and I know they’ll be an asset for coach Ritter as he restarts the program.”
Beilfuss said Lofquist served as the floor leader for him the past three seasons and almost never came off the floor.
“She was too valuable,” he said.
“She led us in assists and steals and also minutes. The only time she left the floor was when we were ahead by a lot or behind by a lot.
“Other than that, we needed her. She was durable and a real bulldog out there, always hustling and working hard.”
