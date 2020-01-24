RC's Rohde to run for Concordia

By Mike Dunn
REED CITY — When Reed City senior Calvin Rohde made his official visit to Concordia University of Nebraska in early December, he knew.
Rohde, a standout in cross country and as a middle distance and distance runner in track for the Coyotes during his prep career, found the right fit in the city of Seward. The biggest thing for him was the harmony between the athletic part of the college commitment and the educational part of it – music education to be precise.
“My goal is to be a music educator and so that was really important to me,‘ Rohde said shortly after signing his letter of intent on Thursday afternoon flanked by parents Aaron and Laura with younger brother Grant looking on along with coaches, teammates and friends.
“I liked the way the music department and the athletic department worked together (at Concordia in Nebraska). It’s a challenge to be in college music and be a college athlete at the same time but they went out of their way to make the pieces fit together. After my visit, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.‘
Rohde, whose All-State exploits in cross country and track have drawn interest from several college programs, ultimately chose Concordia in Nebraska over Concordia of Chicago, from where both his parents graduated, and Drury University in Missouri.
Rohde’s cross country coach Rich Saladin believes the Reed City senior will fare well at the next level.
“Calvin is a great young man; a hard worker and a leader,‘ said Saladin, who coaches cross country with wife Susan. “He’s been a great asset to the program, to his teammates and to Susan and me as coaches. That kind of dedication will carry over for him as he takes this next step in his life.
“He’s balanced academics, music, church and athletics in high school and he’s done very well in each of those pursuits. That’s a good preparation for the demands he’ll be facing at Concordia. He’s ready for it.‘
Rohde’s cross country and track coach at Concordia, Matt Beisel, was unable to attend Thursday’s signing but did send a short video message, which everyone was able to watch on a big screen in the cafeteria. Beisel said how pleased he was to have a young man of Rohde’s caliber coming to compete for him in Nebraska.
“It’s been great getting to know you through the recruiting process and I can’t wait to have you run for us here at Concordia,‘ Beisel told Rohde.
Rohde’s credentials include being a three-time state qualifier in cross country and earning All-State honors this past fall with a 25th place finish at Brooklyn. Rohde’s personal-best time of 16:18 is the third best in school history.
Rohde has also shined in track for the Coyotes and still has the spring season to look forward to. As a junior last year, Rohde teamed with Phillip Jones-Price, Noah Jones and Jackson Price in the 1600 relay to earn fourth place overall in the state meet in 3:29.58. He also qualified for state in the 1600 run (4:33.73) last season, earning 11th place overall in the state finals.
Rohde has also shown strong form in the 400 dash (53.31 PR) and the 800 run (2:00.80 PR). During the indoor season this winter competing as an unattached runner, Rohde has completed the 800-meter run in less than two minutes.
