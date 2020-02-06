RC's Samuels, Fowler sign for gridiron

REED CITY – Seniors Jeffrey Samuels and Austin Fowler have become the latest in a large number of Reed City football products to take their game to the next level. Samuels and Fowler both signed their letters-of-intent on Wednesday morning, National Signing Day, in the gym in front of family, teammates, coaches, and friends.
Samuels, who played quarterback and safety for the Coyotes, signed to play for Adrian College and Fowler, a two-way trench warrior, signed to play for Olivet College.
“They’re two fine young men and I believe they’ll go on to represent the CUJO nation well and represent themselves and their families well,‘ said proud Reed City head coach Scott Shankel.
“They’re both very hard workers; they committed themselves to the summer workouts and to continually improving their games. That kind of work ethic is going to help them greatly in college. Adrian and Olivet are both getting great kids.‘
Reed City has enjoyed sustained success on the gridiron over several seasons. Samuels and Fowler, as two-way starters, have played a big part in that the past few years. Samuels, the engineer behind center, guided the Coyotes to a 6-4 record and a playoff berth in his senior season after taking over at quarterback for Jackson Price. Samuels was a standout in the secondary as well in both his junior and senior years.
Samuels said he is not sure if Adrian plans to use him at quarterback or in the secondary but he’s OK with it either way.
“I’m willing to do whatever the coaches want me to do,‘ Samuels said. “From my perspective, whatever it takes to get onto the field faster, whether that’s quarterback or safety or special teams. I’m just really happy to be going to Adrian and to be part of the program there.‘
Samuels, who is planning to major in social studies and become an educator, said he liked the “small-town feel‘ to the Adrian campus, the new facilities and the coaches during his visit to the college. It doesn’t hurt that the Bulldogs run an up-tempo spread offense either.
“The coaches took me aside and sat me down and talked to me,‘ Samuels said. “They were down-to-earth and told me what the expectations would be. Coming from Reed City where the coaches also have high expectations of the players really helps. I’m just looking forward to the challenge.‘
The 6-foot, 215-pound Fowler played defensive tackle and guard for the Coyotes but is being looked at to play linebacker and/or fullback at Olivet. And that’s fine with him.
“The coaches were awesome; they were up front with me and told me where they thought I would fit in best,‘ Fowler said.
“I loved the atmosphere there, especially during game days. I was in the stands for the Hope game and it was wicked. Everybody was super-excited.‘
Fowler, who aspires to be a strength-and-conditioning coach, said he also liked that freshmen get to dress for home games.
“Everybody’s good at the college level so there’s a lot of competition at every position and I like that,‘ he said. “The coaches here at Reed City always push you to be your best and I’m used to that kind of intensity. Doing the summer stuff, the tires and the workouts, was a great preparation. I’m just grateful to have Reed City roots.‘
Fowler also plans to compete in track for Olivet throwing the shot put, discus and javelin.
