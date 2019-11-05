By Mike Dunn
BIG RAPIDS – Accurate serving, good communication and timely hits were key factors for Reed City on Monday at Big Rapids in the Division 2 district volleyball tournament opener against Manistee. Reed City won in three sets, 26-24, 25-21, 25-16.
The Coyotes advance to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal match against Benzie Central. On the other side of the bracket, Cadillac faces Ludington or Big Rapids.
“We served really well tonight,‘ said Coyote coach Don Patterson. “We only missed two serves in the whole match. It was a good showing for us. We knew we had to put a little pressure on Manistee because they spread the floor pretty well and are good defensively. The girls hustled and put in a lot of effort.‘
All three sets followed a similar pattern, with Reed City taking the early lead, Manistee fighting back to make it close, and then the Coyotes closing out strong.
In the third and deciding set, libero Madelynn Morgan and sophomore setter Rylie Olds each had long service runs to break things open. An ace by Morgan gave the Coyotes a 17-11 lead and they outscored the Chippewas 8-5 from that point. Olds came to the stripe with Reed City leading 19-16 and was there for the final six points, including an ace.
The Coyotes earned timely points when they were needed in all three sets. In the opening set, a kill from senior outside hitter Mackenzie Wein, who led the Coyotes with 11 in the match, gave her team the advantage after Manistee had rallied to forge a 24-24 tie.
In the second set, Manistee rallied to take a 20-19 lead, which would be the Chippewas’ only lead in the match, but Madalynn Brown subsequently went to the stripe for Reed City and did not leave until the Coyotes had regained the lead, 24-20. A tip from long-armed senior Allison Duddles ultimately provided the clinching point for Reed City.
In the third set, successful attacks up front from Wein, Brown and Demi Ludholtz lifted the Coyotes to an early 9-4 advantage. Then the service runs from Morgan and Olds put the Coyotes over the top.
Wein generated 20 digs and an ace in addition to her team-high 11 kills. Brown racked up five kills with 29 digs and four aces while Duddles delivered 17 digs with eight assists and Olds issued 11 assists with 10 digs and two aces. Morgan launched four aces with a dozen digs, Katelynn Holmes recorded 14 digs with a kill and Lodholtz delivered two kills with eight digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.