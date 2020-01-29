REED CITY – The Reed City girls ran into a buzzsaw on the home floor Tuesday as the Morley-Stanwood Mohawks came calling and posted a 59-30 victory. The Mohawks are considered one of the top teams around with a chance at making a long postseason run and played like it, using pressure and an up-tempo attack to lead from the start.
The Coyotes trailed 48-18 after three quarters but showed some life in the final quarter, outscoring the visitors 12-11.
Senior guard Taylor Harrison tallied 12 to pace the Coyotes while Paige Lofquist struck for eight and Alison Duddles for five.
Reed City (2-7, 2-4) hosts Newaygo on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
