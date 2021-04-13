RC's Hansen takes grid skills to Alma

By Mike Dunn
REED CITY – “Alma College is getting an athlete and a worker.‘
Those strong words of endorsement from Reed City head football coach Scott Shankel came Monday afternoon in the high school gym just shortly after three-year varsity standout Payton Hansen signed his letter-of-intent to continue his gridiron career at Alma.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Hansen started for three years in the backfield for the run-oriented Coyotes and for the past two seasons at both running back and middle linebacker. In those three years, Hansen was a key contributor as the Coyotes posted an overall record of 26-6, including a 9-1 record this fall, and won five playoff games.
“Payton’s athletic but he’s also the kind of young man who shows up every day and listens to the coaches, shows excellent leadership, and makes the team better,‘ Shankel said.
“You can’t say that about every player you get to coach but it’s something you can say about Payton. He’s a terrific kid and he comes from a terrific family. I know Alma will be very pleased to have him.‘
Hansen, who has also shined for the Coyotes as a basketball and baseball player during his high school years, knew he wanted to continue to play football and knew he was looking for a smaller school.
“Some of our coaches told me about Alma and what a good school it is and how much they thought I would fit in there,‘ Hansen said shortly before his official signing.
“They also told me it was known as a good school for accounting and all that sparked my interest.‘
When Hansen made his visit to the campus in February, he was hooked.
“What I loved about it is that the coaches were very personal; they talked to me and treated me like I was already going there,‘ he said. “I really liked the campus and the facilities. It had a small-town feel like Reed City and that’s what I was looking for. They just built a new weight room there and it’s awesome. The whole experience of visiting was very positive and I knew it was where I wanted to go.‘
Hansen was asked by the coaches if he preferred offense or defense and he chose the defensive side of the ball. They told Hansen he would be projected as a middle linebacker and that was just fine with him.
“I enjoy the contact and being in the middle of the action,‘ he said with a smile.
The defense they run at Alma is different than Reed City’s but Hansen, an Academic All-State honoree, figures to pick things up pretty quickly.
“It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to,‘ he said.
Hansen earned first-team All-Conference multiple times for the Coyotes and was a multiple Cadillac News All-Area team player as well, among other honors.
Though Hansen spent three years as a starter in the Reed City backfield where he was equally efficient as a runner and blocker, Shankel believes Hansen has a huge upside in college as a linebacker.
“Payton’s very instinctive and has a high football IQ,‘ the coach explained. “He reacts quickly to his reads and when he fills the hole the kid running the ball knows about it. One of his greatest games was the last game he actually got to play against Kingsford (a 32-14 home victory in round two of the playoffs). He was moving downhill on every Kingsford snap.‘
Hansen said he is looking forward to competing in the prestigious Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and particularly facing league foes Albion, where former Reed City teammate Phillip Jones-Price is a sophomore running back, and Adrian, where former Coyote Jeffrey Samuels is a freshman quarterback.
“It’ll be cool to face Phil and Jeffrey on opposite sides in college,‘ Hansen said. “I want those guys to do really well in every other game but not against Alma.‘
Hansen will major in business at Alma with an eye toward a career in the field of accounting.
