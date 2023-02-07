RC's Hughes, Crusan join Olivet grid program

REED CITY — Bryson Hughes and Kyle Crusan, two players who have been foundational pieces in the success of the Reed City football teams the past three years, and especially this past season as the Coyotes posted an 11-2 record and advanced to the MHSAA Division 6 semifinals, will be continuing their gridiron careers together.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Hughes, a slashing runner on offense and ball-hawking cornerback for the Coyote defense, and Crusan, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound human plow at right tackle and hole-plugger at defensive tackle, both made their commitment to play football at Olivet College on Monday afternoon with their family, friends, teammates and coaches looking on.
The desire to attend Olivet stemmed from the same conversation the pair had with Comet head coach Dan Musielewicz in November.
Hughes and Crusan were both impressed by their conversation with “Coach Moose” and the way he laid things out. They also liked the fact that the college is in a smaller town, similar to Reed City but in the southwest part of the state, and how the program has a “family” feel to it.
Crusan, an All-Conference and All-Region right tackle who anchored an O-line this season that paved the way for Coyote runners, including Hughes, to accumulate a whopping 3,820 yards of real estate at a healthy clip of 7.3 yards per carry and more than 4,500 yards of total offense including 65 touchdowns, will be playing somewhere along the O-line for the Comets, who finished the 2022 season with a 5-5 record.
“They said it could be as an interior lineman (guard or center) and that’s fine with me,” Crusan said.
“I’m just really happy for the opportunity to play there and it makes extra nice knowing Bryson is coming, too.
“I just liked the whole program; it’s like a big family,” he added. “I like the small-town feel of it but at the same time the facilities there are great and so are the coaches.”
Academics also played a key role for Crusan, who will be majoring in Insurance Management and Risk Analysis at Olivet and fared well enough in the classroom at Reed City to earn significant academic scholarship money.
Hughes, too, has done well enough academically to assure the lion’s share of his tuition is paid for.
The senior not only had a notable season toting the ball for the Coyotes this season, acquiring 1,284 rushing yards and scoring 21 touchdowns, he also made his mark on special teams, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and also at cornerback on defense, scoring what was probably the biggest individual touchdown of the entire year, the 47-yard pick-six that accounted for the only points in the tense 6-0 victory over Millington in the regional championship game.
Hughes is looking forward to focusing exclusively on offense for the Comets, however.
“I’d have to say my heart is more on offense,” he said with a smile on Monday.
“Olivet is more of a mix of run and pass than Reed City but they’re still more run-oriented. It’ll be really cool to be able to keep running the ball behind Kyle. He’s always opening those running lanes.”
Hughes, who earned first team All-State recognition for his achievements at running back this season, among other honors, was contacted by several other schools, including larger ones, but really liked Olivet’s home-town feel and the way it reminded him of being home.
“You’re not just a number at a school like Olivet,” he said. “You get to know your teammates better and your coaches and you develop better relationships.
“I also liked the way Coach Moose was honest and upfront about everything, about what they expected from us and what they wanted.”
Reed City head coach Scott Shankel believes Hughes and Crusan will fare quite well at Olivet.
“During their years here with us, Kyle and Bryson both showed the kind of work ethic and commitment you need for college football,” Shankel said.
“They’re not just talented football players who know the game, they also have the attitude and the leadership coaches love to see. And on top of that they’re excellent students and just great kids and role models. They’ll do well.”
Crusan and Hughes both said they viewed playing for Reed City as a strong preparation for what’s ahead and thanked Shankel and all the coaching staff.
“It’s been so great playing for Reed City and the coaches here and being part of the winning tradition and getting to play with all my teammates,” Hughes added.
Hughes has also made his mark as a four-year wrestler at Reed City competing for coach Roger Steig.
Hughes, vying in the 190-pound weight class this season, is just four victories away from reaching 150 career victories on the mat.
