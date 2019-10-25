REED CITY — Reed City went 0-3 in a non-conference volleyball quad it hosted Thursday.
The Coyotes lost to White Cloud 15-25, 25-19, 15-10; lost to Kingsley 25-9, 25-14; and lost to Benzie Central 25-16, 27-25.
Demi Lodholtz had 10 kills, three aces, 12 digs and a block; Madalynn Brown four kills, two aces and three digs; MaKena Hill a kill; Katelynn Holmes nine kills, three aces, 21 digs and two blocks; Mackenzie Wein four kills, an ace and 27 digs; Madelynn Morgan two aces and four digs; Alison Duddles four kills, 11 digs, 13 assists and two blocks; and Rylie Olds one ace, 12 digs and 18 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.