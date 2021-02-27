EDMORE — Reed City picked up a pair of wins in a wrestling tri Friday night.
The Coyotes beat Central Montcalm 45-27 and beat the host Mustangs 54-24.
"After last night's practice, I had a good feeling about this team going into tonight's matches," Reed City coach Roger Steig said. "The focus and energy that is going on right now in our wrestling room is certainly paying big dividends come match day."
Going 2-0 for the Coyotes were Carter Johnson (103 pounds), Anakin Andrus (119), Elijah Lentz (125), Izaiah Lentz (130), Alex Andrus (140), Bryson Hughes (171) and Eli Johnson (189). Noah Morgan also went 1-0 at 215.
Mason Johnson (135), Aaron Boucher (145) and Kyle Crusan (285) each went 1-1.
Reed City is at Tri County on Wednesday.
