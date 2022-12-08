REED CITY — That’s a pretty good start — and in front of the home fans.
Reed City opened the wrestling season by beating Clare and Mount Pleasant in a non-conference quad it hosted Wednesday.
The Coyotes beat the Pioneers 48-36 in round one before beating the Oilers 54-30 in round two.
“It’s a great start to the season against some strong competition,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “I felt we got the maximum effort out of our athletes tonight.
“We have some work to do but it’s a great start.”
Going 2-0 for Reed City were Wyatt Spalo at 285 pounds, Carter Johnson at 106, Barron Bowman at 113, Logan Kindig at 132, Elijah Lentz at 144, Izaiah Lentz at 150 and Bryson Hughes at 190.
Going 1-1 were Andrew Kiaunis at 157, Hunter Fagon-Moyer at 165 and Noah Morgan at 215.
Cadillac dropped matches to Mount Pleasant (43-36) and Clare (45-36.
“We lost both duals but I was very pleased with the performance,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
“We were down multiple starters so others stepped up and did very well.”
Carter Lewis paced the Vikings with a pair of wins at 157 pounds.
BOYNE CITY — Manton opened its season by splitting a pair of matches at Boyne City.
The Rangers lost to the host Ramblers 36-33 and also beat Lake City 60-12.
“Overall, we wrestled really well,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “We are a very young and inexperienced team and I was happy with the way we wrestled.
“We had a few kids get some really good wins. We have to work on our technique and we will be just fine.”
Scoring two wins for Manton were Chloe Colton at 120, Kennedi Wahmhoff at 132, Mark Mullin at 138, Dylan Traxler at 157 and Rylan Lewis at 190.
Summer Cook (113), Nolan Winsett (126), Bridgette Collins (126), Makayla Gowell (165), Zander Johnigan (165), David Mullin (175), Kavan Weinrick (215) and TJ Sigler (285) each won a match.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Evart split a pair of matches to open its season.
The Wildcats beat host Houghton Lake 42-36 and lost to Grayling 36-30.
Cole Hopkins, Riley Ransom and Dallas Langworthy each won two matches while Cole Staats, Joseph Kunin, Alex Burhans, Michael Lodholtz, Teijin Wing and Clayton Keysor each won one.
Evart is at Big Rapids on Saturday.
ST. LOUIS — Pine River started its season against strong competition, wrestling St. Louis at Lakeview in a pair of non-league matches.
The Bucks lost to the host Sharks 51-16 and to the Wildcats 42-36.
“As a final four team from last year, we knew we were up against a solid lineup in St. Louis,” Pine River coach Terry Martin.
“The kids wrestled pretty well for our first time out.”
Ryder Holmes (144), Andrew Baldwin (215), Caleb Gepford (285) and Jericho Holmes picked up wins against St. Louis while Zack Rizor, Baldwin, Gepford, Ryder Holmes and and Jerich Holmes scored wins against Lakeview.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 34-33 decision over Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a non-conference girls basketball contest.
Taylor Matthews paced the Bears with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks while Kayla Milarch had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Maddie Chilson added seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Buckley is at Kingsley on Friday.
MESICK — Mesick picked up a 36-28 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D League contest.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs (1-2 overall with 28 points in the victory.
Mesick hosts Manistee Catholic on Friday.
