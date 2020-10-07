NEWAYGO — Reed City's girls took second and the boys third in the second CSAA Gold Division cross country meet Tuesday at MK Conklin Park.
Fremont won the race with 50 points while the Coyotes totaled 60 points and Chippewa Hills was third at 69.
Reed City's Abbigail Kiaunis took first in the girls' race at 20:05 while Claudia Francke was 10th, Nora Smoes 12th, Paige Lofquist 16th and Olivia Lewis 21st.
"I thought we ran well but Fremont was better today," Reed City co-coach Rich Saladin said. "It's a difficult course with a really tough first mile of hills. Abbie led start to finish and was really determined today. Claudia set a season record.
"We just need to work on getting faster and moving up some slots."
Fremont won the boys' race with a perfect 15 points while Chippewa Hills was second at 83 and Reed City third at 90.
Ryan Allen took 10th, Anthony Kiaunis 11th, Izaiah Lentz 20th, Ty Kailing 26th and Elijah Lentz 30th.
"The boys raced really well today," Saladin said. "We moved up considerably from our first conference meet. Ty Kailing was outstanding today.
"I thought all of the freshman boys (Allen, Kiaunis, Lentz, Lentz) really improved from our first conference meet."
Reed City is at the Chris Grabowski Memorial Invitational Oct. 15 in Manistee.
Cadillac JV 3rd, 5th
MANCELONA — Cadilac's JV boys took third and the girls fifth in the Mancelona Invitational.
Traverse City St. Francis took first on the boys' side with 26 points while Kalkaska was second at 66 and the Vikings third at 78.
For Cadillac, Nolan Nixon took seventh in 18:15, Carson Carlington 14th in 19:17, Jackson Hilt 15th in 19:19, Logan Boolman 18th in 19:42 and Gavin Phillips 2th in 20:18.
St. Francis won the girls' race with 37 points while Kingsley was second at 44, Ogemaw Heights third at 79 and Cadillac fifth at 109.
For the Vikings, Regan Hill took 14th in 22:59, Cali Quartz 18th in 23:47, Hadley Hilt 24th in 25:00, Haylee Groen 25th in 25:04 and Makayla Wing 38th in 29:03.
TENNIS
Cadillac JV 2nd at BNC
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac totaled 10 points and finished second in the Big North Conference JV tournament on Tuesday.
The Vikings, Traverse City West and Petoskey all had default flights due to low numbers but TC Central filled in those spots with reserves to allow each player three matches.
Drew Drabik, at No. 1 singles, lost to Traverse City Central 6-1, 6-0; lost to Petoskey 6-1, 1-6, 10-4; and lost to Central again 6-3, 6-0.
Matt Erickson earned flight runner-up honors at No. 2. He lost to Central 6-2, 6-3; beat Petoskey 6-4, 6-2 and beat TC West 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
Woodlen Paca earned runner-up honors at No. 3. He lost to Central 6-4, 6-2; beat Central 6-0, 6-3; and beat West 3-6, 6-6, 10-6.
Logan Schaenwald, at No. 4, lost to Central 6-0, 6-0; lost to Central 6-2, 6-2 and lost to West 6-4, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Max McCumber and Mark Simons lost to Central 6-0, 6-3; beat Petoskey 6-3, 6-3; and beat Central 6-4, 6-4.
Cole Carey and Dino Santangelo, at No. 2, lost to Central 6-0, 6-0; beat Petoskey 4-6, 6-0, 10-8; and lost to Central 6-4, 6-1.
Trayer Langworthy and Lucas Meyjes, at No. 3 lost to Cental 6-1, 6-0; lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-1 and lost to West 6-0, 6-0.
