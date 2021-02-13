REED CITY — Reed City used a big second quarter to beat Chippewa Hills 59-37 in a CSAA Gold Division boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Coyotes trailed 10-8 after the first quarter but outscored the Warriors 25-8 in the second for a 35-16 lead at the break.
"That second quarter really jolted us," Reed City coach Jesse Kailing said. "We're extremely young with four sophomores, four juniors and a senior. The kids are playing hard and we're learning how to win."
Seth Jackson paced Reed City with 25 points while Canyon Reed had 15 and Payton Hansen added seven.
The Coyotes (1-1 overall) are at McBain today.
