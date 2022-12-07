It turned out to be a good night for the visitors as Reed City and Evart boys and girls teams faced each other Tuesday on separate courts.
It was the season-opener for the boys on the Evart court and the visiting Coyotes prevailed 52-38, making Coach Brennan Walsh a victor in his first game at the helm of the Reed City program.
The girls game was played at Reed City and it was the visiting Wildcats gradually pulling away in the second half to secure a 40-33 victory.
In the boys’ game, Reed City broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 18-10 to gain a double-digit lead and then maintained the lead in the final period, taking the air out of the ball for stretches while creating scoring opportunities and hitting key baskets whenever Evart would trim the lead to single digits.
“It feels good,” acknowledged coach Walsh, who coached for many years at Big Rapids before taking over in Reed City this season.
“I’m happy we were able to gain a lead there in the third quarter. That changed the complexion of the game and gave us a chance to play more in the half-court, which is our strength. Evart is dangerous; they have plenty of speed and their guards are so explosive.
“I thought we did a good job after we got the lead of communicating on the floor and feeding the ball to Xavier (Allen) in the high post.”
Evart coach Kris Morgan mostly liked what he saw from his troops in the opener, though he thought a defensive letdown in the third quarter hurt the cause.
“The first half I thought we did a good job defensively and also in the fourth quarter,” he said.
“In the third quarter, though,we got a little lax and they were able to get on top of us by 10 points. We just couldn’t cut the lead very much after that. But it was a good effort for us.”
A mid-court steal and layup from Evart junior Dakobe White tied the score at 16 early in the third quarter and a trey from Jordin Albright put Evart on top 19-16 temporarily. A put-back by Allen, who provided plenty of muscle down low, especially in the second half, gave Reed City a 20-19 a minute later, however, and the Coyotes would pull away from there. A 3-pointer from Ty Kailing increased the lead to double digits late in the quarter.
Kailing and Allen each hit for 11 to pace the victors while Isiah Zelinski added 10 and Aiden Storz scored six.
Kamden Darling struck for 14 for Evart. Dakobe White tallied six and Aceyn Morgan made five. Coach Morgan also commended the strong play of Lucas Johnson and Noah Vanderlinde off the bench.
The girls’ game at Reed City was close throughout the first half the early part of the third quarter before the Wildcats created a little more separation on the scoreboard in the final minutes of the period and then added to the lead in the opening minutes of the final quarter.
“Reed City’s a young team and so are we and they did a good job of being physical inside and making us work for this tonight,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“I really liked the way we worked together on the floor in the second half and communicated. The girls did a good job of listening and taking care of the ball once we got the lead. This was a nice win for us to get on the road.”
Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss was pleased with how his young team competed.
“The kids executed the game plan for the most part,” he said. “We were down a point (22-21) at the half and came out with some momentum in the third quarter to go ahead by four. But Evart made some nice adjustments and they have some guards who do a good job handling the ball. We fell behind at the end of the third and couldn’t make our way back.”
Junior post Kyleigh Weck had a nice game for Reed City, hitting for a game-high 12 points and asserting her presence down low.
Molly Bowman hit for 11.
Sophomore guard Emma Dyer led a balanced Evart attack with 10 points, including a pair of triples.
Freshman Kyrah Gray nailed nine while Ally Theunick tallied seven and Addy Gray made six. Kunkle also commended the play of Faith Hamilton and Jo Jo Tiedt off the bench.
Evart won the JV game 45-20 as Keira Elder scored 14 and Emily Miller had nine.
Evart (2-1) opens Highland Conference play Thursday at home against Lake City. Reed City (0-3, 0-1) faces CSAA foe Big Rapids on Friday in a varsity doubleheader.
