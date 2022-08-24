REMUS — That’s a strong start.
Reed City’s boys took first in the Red Division (large school) of the Chippewa Hills Early-Season Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.
The Coyotes totaled 80 points while Cedar Springs was second at 103, Central Montcalm third at 132 and Manton ninth overall at 229.
“The boys ran exceptionally today against some really good competition,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “Anthony Kiaunis and Gus Rohde were stellar and we had six boys in the top 43 overall.
“We’ve had two great weeks of practice and the boys knocked it out of the park. It was fun to win the invite and we’re very proud of the effort.”
Kiaunis took second in 16:47 while Rohde was fourth in 17:12. Ryan Allen took 13th at 18:09, Ty Kailing 19th at 19:04 and Paul Saladin 31st at 19:52.
For Manton, Robert Dykhouse took fifth in 19:05, Logan Patrick seventh in 19:29, Nolan Moffit eighth in 19:44, Lucian Smith 19th in 21:58 and Jack Helsel 23rd in 23:16.
For Northern Michigan Christian, Elijah Kimbel took 16th in 21:06, Hunter Fisher 49th in 30:50 and Brett Ritsema 50th in 34:15.
For Evart, Steven Gascoigne took 11th in 20:06, Tim Pentecost 40th in 26:34 and Sawyer Fink 47th in 29:52.
For Marion, Trey Davis took 37th in 25:50 and Jaden Kiger 38th in 26:02.
Shepherd won the girls’ title with 60 points while Clare was second at 178, Cedar Springs third at 182, Reed City 11th at 259 and Manton 12th at 261.
“The girls are young overall,” Saladin said. “Senior Nora Smoes ran well and looked strong. Clara Smoes also earned a medal with a strong kick at the finish. It’s a starting point and now we will work hard toward our goals.
“They were all nerves but now they’ve had the experience and they’ll get stronger and better.”
Nora Smoes took 12th in 22:09, Clara Smoes 27th in 23:55, Carly Carlson 45th in 25:21, Caelynn London 68th in 26:58 and Sahara Davis 72nd in 27:23.
Manton’s Chloe Colton won the small-school race in a time of 22:39. Kennedi Wahmhoff took third in 23:15, Hadley Saylor fourth in 23:28, Alyssa Baker 22nd in 20:11 and Aliyah Geary 24th in 29:40.
Marion’s Selena Quintero took 20th in 27:56 and Donna Mills-Foster took 36th in 33:30. NMC’s Melody Fraser took 40th in 36:31.
SCOTTVILLE — Manton ran its record to 6-1-2 by winning the Mason County Central Round Robin Invite.
The Rangers beat Manistee Catholic 25-6, 25-6; beat Mason County Central 25-23, 25-17; beat Muskegon Orchard View 25-6, 25-15 and beat Brethren 25-11, 25-14.
“We had a great opportunity today to work on tweaking our offense and solidifying our defense,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “It was a great team effort and we had a chance to put our depth to a test.
“I was pleased overall with their effort but will continue to push them to take their play to the next level.”
Manton is at quad today at Kingsley.
MANCELONA — Forest Area ran its record to 7-2, winning three matches in a quad at Mancelona.
The Warriors opened with a 25-8, 25-15 win over Grand Traverse Academy. Gracie Schroeder had six kills and Desjanae Perkins had three while Taylor Muth dished out 10 assists.
Forest Area beat Ellsworth 25-11, 25-21. Schroeder had six kills and Natalie Lenhart had two while Val Nelson added 10 points.
The Warriors beat Mancelona in the finale 26-24, 25-22. Schroeder had four kills, Muth eight assists, Nelson 13 points and Jersey Hatton 17 digs.
Forest Area is at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday.
FRANKFORT — Northern Michigan Christian went 2-1 in a non-league quad at Frankfort.
The Comets beat Buckley 25-10, 25-12; beat Frankfort 25-11, 25-19 and lost to Traverse City Christian 14-25, 27-25, 15-12.
“We started off with a slower pace but we found our groove and played a hard-fought game,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We worked together as a team as we ended the night in a close, intense match.”
Paige Ebels had three aces while Kylee Winkle had four. Winkle had 12 kills while Ebels had 17. Winkle and Kate Shaarda each had a block while Shaarda had 14 assists and Jada VanNoord dished out 24.
Alaina Rozeveld had 34 digs and Ebels added 11.
NMC hosts Grand Traverse Academy and Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday.
KINGSLEY — Cadillac’s JV team split a pair of matches in a tri at Kingsley, beating the host Stags (25-15, 15-14) and falling to Traverse City St. Francis (25-22, 23-25, 25-22).
Leading server for the Vikings was Emma Holdship while Teagan Brown led in digs.
The Cadillac freshman team beat Kingsley 25-14, 25-19 and beat Glen Lake 25-10, 25-9. Leading server was Ivy McRoberts while leading hitters were Sophie Clough and Lydia Owens.
INTERLOCHEN — Cadillac opened Big North Conference girls golf competition by taking fifth overall in the Lady Titan Invitational Tuesday at Interlochen Golf Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 358 while Petoskey shot 389, Traverse City West 397 and the Vikings a 416.
“This was our first Big North match of the year and we grew a lot from last week,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “Avery (Meyer) led the way with our first 90 of the year. I think she felt very comfortable today and it showed. Our capatains, Onalee (Wallis) and Madalie (Dickerson) did a great job of helping both varsity and junior varsity teams get ready for today.
“Interlochen was not good to us last year, so we wanted to redeem ourselves and we did.”
Avery Meyer paced Cadillac with a 99 while Onalee Wallis shot 101, Madalie Dickerson 107 and Grace Drabik a 109.
Annika Fink paced the JV with a 116 while Franky Baker shot 128, Erin Meyer 136 and Lilly Shankland 137.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac dropped an 8-0 decision to Ludington in a non-conference boys soccer contest.
“We continue to get better,” Cadillac coach Paul King said, despite the setback. “Freshmen Ryan Lincoln and Reed King made their varsity debuts and I was very proud of how they played.
“We have a ways to go but I can see improvement in this team every day.”
Ludington won the JV game 1-0. Connor Larr stopped a penalty shot in the second half while Dominic Triber and McGill McGuire had strong games.
