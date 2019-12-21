GRANT — The Reed City boys basketball team played its best game of the season so far, but came up short against Grant Friday, 67-55.
Reed City coach Jesse Kailing said mental errors in the second quarter were the difference in the game.
"We had a tough stretch in the second quarter and had some mental errors. We could never recover. We couldn't get that 10 points back," he said.
Reed City trailed Grant 12-10 after the first quarter and 27-17 by the half. To start the fourth quarter, Kailing said the Coyotes trailed 43-31.
Zac Saez and Payton Hansen paced Reed City with 16 points while Jeffrey Samuels added 10 for the Coyotes.
Reed City travels to Grand Rapids Community College to play Detroit Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday.
