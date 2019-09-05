REED CITY — A strong team effort helped Reed City blank Chippewa Hills 8-0 in a CSAA Gold Division soccer contest Wednesday.
"The boys played well and followed the game plan," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. "We showed a lot of improvement in our passing and our defense continued to pressure when needed.
"All in all, tonight's game was a total team effort great communication."
Ethan Maddox paced the Coyotes with four goals while Parker Benedict added three goals and an assist. Aiden Mieras also scored while Kam Horchner had three assists and Porter Selfridge added one.
Jordon Lofquist recorded the shutout in goal.
Bears score a win
SUTTONS BAY — Buckley picked up a 6-0 win over NorthBay in its Northwest Conference opener Wednesday.
The Bears led just 2-0 at halftime before opening things up.
Gabe Luther scored twice while Tyler Francisco, Kallen Wildfong, Luke Frasier and Garret Ensor also scored. Allen (2), Kyle Deshasier, Frasier, Ty Breithaupt and Cam Carpenter had assists.
Kyle Kazcnowski and Josh Barley split time in goal.
