LEROY — Reed City had a good day, winning both the boys’ and girls’ titles at the Cecil Burch Memorial Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Pine River.
The Coyotes won the title on the boys’ side with 25 points while Mason County Eastern was second at 45, Pine River third a 59 and Lake City sixth at 142.
“It was Homecoming week at Reed City and the kids were all headed to the dance later,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “I’m proud of how well they were prepared mentally and physically to win and then go have some fun.
“Our next challenge is Tuesday when we run at Big Rapids for our second CSAA meet.”
Ryan Allen paced Reed City with a first-place finish in 18:01 while Anthony Kiaunis took fifth in 18:31, August Rohde sixth in 18:39, Izaiah Lentz 12th in 19:23 and Ty Kailing 13th in 19:27.
“Ryan Allen was the overall champion again duplicating his effort at Evart,” Saladin said. “He is really getting into a groove and running well. Anthony finished strong and really impressed with Gus Rohde and Ty Kailing today. Izaiah, Elijah, and Mason create a really deep team for our boys.”
Landyn Cool paced Pine River with a ninth-place finish in 19:07 while Philip Rigling took 14th in 19:48, Wyatt Underhill 20th in 20:06, Scott Slocum 22nd in 20:14 and Carter Lewis 23rd in 20:17.
Peter Maddox paced Lake City with a 28th-place finish in 20:57 while Brady Becker took 30th in 21:11, Scout Wetzel 39th in 25:24, Gabe Comp 43rd in 25:24 and Jordan Rosekrans 45th in 25:54.
Jackson Kulawiak paced Buckley with a seventh-place finish in 18:44 while Ben DuCheny took eighth in 18:55 and Braden Melville was 19th in 19:58.
Reed City won the title on the girls’ side with 50 points while Lake Leelanau St. Mary was second at 57, Pine River third at 59 and Lake City sixth at 154.
“I thought our girls really stepped up to the task today,” Saladin said. “We challenged them to win this meet and, from top to bottom, each ran really well. The course was modified due to some bee activity in one area but we adjusted and performed great. Nora Smoes continues to perform at a high level. Clara Smoes has also been really strong the last few weeks. Paige, Carly, and, especially Alaina, were key to the team victory.”
Nora Smoes took second in 21:50, Clara Smoes sixth in 22:57, Paige Lofquist 13th in 23:48, Carly Carlson 14th in 24:00 and Alaina Hanson 25th in 25:27.
Elizabeth Rigling led Pine River, taking fifth in 22:54 while Hailey Wanstead was 10th in 23:29, Amanda Hill 17th in 24:26, Jersey Johnson 18th in 24:34 and Lydia Sterly 19th in 24:50.
Rylee Cohoon led Lake City, taking 21st in 24:56, while Megan Gottschall was 30th in 26:01, Emma Nickerson 42nd in 27:40, Lily Fults 46th in 27:58 and Anna Ponce 47th in 28:50.
Buckley’s Aiden Harrand took first in 19:33 while Brooke Wilkie took 38th in 27:00 and Allie Finzel was 57th in 33:22.
Cadillac 3rd, 4th at Shepherd
SHEPHERD — The Cadillac girls took third and the boys fourth at the Shepherd Invitational.
The host Bluejays won the title on the girls’ side with 71 points while Owosso was second at 94 and the Vikings third at 109.
Kendall Schopieray took sixth in 19:59, Ellie Cool 18th in 21:19, Avery Mickelson 28th in 21:51, Kaleigh Swiger 31st in 22:02 and Marisa Mazza 36th in 22:18.
St. Johns won the title on the boys’ side with 62 points while Flint Powers was second at 78, Ionia third at 77 and Cadillac fourth at 133.
Nolan Nixon took 11th in 17:20, Gabe Outman 18th in 17:37, Jackson Hilt 25th in 18:04, Andrew Elmore 35th in 18:20 and Matt Stilson 44th in 18:43.
Northern Michigan Christian’s boys took 15th in the Jays Division. Jonas Lanser took 39th in 18:35, Luke Pettengill 52nd in 19:15, Landon Ochampaugh 74th in 20:11, Colin DeKam 90th in 21:23 and Elijah Kimbel 96th in 21:47. On the girls’ side, Kate Krick took 71st in 26:45 and Melody Fraser was 79th in 28:49.
