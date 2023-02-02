LEROY — The trophy is going to Reed City.
The Coyotes swept both host Pine River and Cadillac to claim the U.S. 131 Wrestling Showdown between the three schools Wednesday.
Reed City beat Pine River 52-19 and beat Cadillac 56-20. The Bucks also beat the Vikings 44-27.
Scoring wins for the Coyotes over the Bucks were Hunter Fagon-Moyer at 175 pounds, Noah Morgan at 190, Bryson Hughes at 215, Wyatt Spalo at 285, Barron Bowman at 113, Brock Culter at 126, Elijah Lentz at 138, Conner Ward at 144, Izaiah Lentz at 157 and Noah McKinney at 165.
Jordan Nelson paced Pine River, scoring two pins at 120 pounds after picking up his 100th career victory at a tournament on Saturday in Shelby.
“Jordan being our only four-year senior, got us two big wins,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “Bonus points were hard to come by for us tonight.
“Reed City has a really solid lineup and we knew we’d be chasing points against them.”
Jericho Holmes (132) and Ryder Holmes (150) also won two matches for Pine River.
Maveric Hoffert (126) and Luke Phillips (165) each won two matches for the Vikings while Matt Reinertson (106), Ethan Burrows (132), Joey Schafer (113) and Dominic Treiber (120) each won a match.
“We won some tough matches that could have went the other way and we lost matches we should not have,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
“Pine River and Reed City are tough teams and it shows we need to have more grit on the mat.”
Reed City competes in the CSAA Championships Saturday at Grant while Pine River heads to the Mid Michigan/Highland Conference tournament at Benzie Central.
Cadillac competes in the Big North Conference tournament at Traverse City Central.
