REED CITY — So far, still perfect.
Reed City closed out a perfect 6-0 regular season by beating Grant 36-20 in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
The Coyotes will likely be the No. 1 seed in their MHSAA Division 5 district when playoffs pairings are announced Sunday.
To that end, Reed City got all it wanted from Grant on Friday.
"Grant is a good, physical team and this was a great game before the playoffs," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "They gave us everything we wanted.
"We didn't move the ball very well offensively but we did when we needed to. Defensively, we had some huge plays, too."
The Tigers led 7-0 after the first quarter while the Coyotes were up 8-7 at halftime. Reed City opened the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return by Landon Tomaski, though, to take over momentum.
The Coyotes led 22-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Noah Jones paced Reed City with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries while Tomaski added 61 yards and a TD on 13 carries. Payton Hansen had nine carries for 60 yards.
Alex Wirgau paced the defense with 11 tackles while Teddy Cross had six. Seth Jackson recorded four tackles and picked off two passes. One of those pickoffs turned into a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.
