REED CITY — There’s always some lingering questions.
Yes, Reed City has established itself as one of the top Divsion 5/6 programs around.
Yes, the Coyotes look to be strong again this year with some key players back in key positions from a year ago.
There’s just always that uncertainty until you step on the field for real in Week 1.
And the way this one started, veteran Coyote coach Scott Shankel wasn’t sure.
Muskegon Orchard View took an 8-0 lead just moments into the game on a long run to stun Reed City a bit.
And then the Coyotes responded with an 82-yard kickoff return by Seth Jackson on the next play and they were off to the races en route to a 64-16 win over the Cardinals in a non-conference contest.
“You’re happy that after three weeks in the heat and long practices, it’s always good to come out in the first game and see what you’ve got,” Shankel said. “We faced some adversity early but settled down after that. It was great to see us respond the very next play.
“It’s always great to win the first game and now we’ve got to work to clean up a few things.”
Reed City built a 24-8 lead after the first quarter and expanded that to 48-8 at halftime.
Noah Morgan Morgan paced the Coyotes on the ground with 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while Spencer Hansen added 52 yards and an TD on seven carries. Zach Ericson had 21 yards and a TD on seven carries while John Ondrus had 60 yards and a score on five carries. David Lindquist also added a rushing touchdown.
Quarterback Xavier Allen was 5 of 6 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown. Jackson caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown while Max Hammond caught another pass for 18 yards.
Hansen and Teddy Szymanski paced the defense with six tackles each while Szymanski also recovered a fumble. Logan Langworthy had four tackles, including a sack.
Reed City is at Tri County next Thursday to open CSAA Gold Division play.
ADDISON — Pine River dropped its season opener to Addion, 44-0, in a non-conference contest.
The undermanned Bucks have just 15 players, including a couple who were playing their first high school football game Thursday.
Despite the loss, coach Brian Jackson was proud of his team.
“Our guys played tough and I thought they were physical,” he said. “We’re banged up a bit but everyone is essentially healthy.
“We’re concentrating on brotherhood and teamwork and we’ll have a good attitude going into our home opener next week against Lake City.”
Jackson commended the play of Ryder Holmes and Damian Jackson, as well.
