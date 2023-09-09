REED CITY — That’s better.
Much, much better.
Reed City shook off two rough weeks with a good week of practice and beat Chippewa Hills 37-6 in a CSAA Gold Division football game Friday night.
The Coyotes (1-2 overall, 1-1 CSAA Gold) had dropped their first two games to Kingsley and Tri County but got back on the right track against the Warriors.
It came largely from the defense. Reed City held Chippewa Hills to just 46 yards passing and 20 yards rushing in the win.
“Hats off to our defense,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “Our defense really played well. They stepped up, got to the ball and got off the field on third down.
“They really put it together.”
The Coyotes led 16-0 at halftime and 22-6 after three quarters before putting it away in the fourth quarter with more power running.
“Offensively, we maintained possession of the ball and got back to our roots grinding it out,” Shankel said.
Reed City totaled 314 yards rushing. Johnny Ondrus led the way with 166 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while Max Hammond had 55 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.
Zack Erickson added 72 yards and a TD on 12 carries while Anthony Kiaunis also ran for another score.
Hammond was 4 of 10 passing for 72 yards, all to Spencer Hansen.
Jack Deitsch paced the defense with five tackles while Zach Rogowski had four.
Ondrus picked off a pass while Ethan Powell had two tackles and a fumble recovery.
Reed City is at Big Rapids next Friday.
