REED CITY — Reed City dropped a 6-4 decision to Kent City in a CSAA Gold Division soccer contest on Tuesday.
"We played well all but five minutes of the game when we allowed three goals during that time," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. "We have played a lot of soccer and stayed in games this year which is a testament to the team's determination.
"I couldn't be prouder of how we have come together and played more competitive games this year than in year's past."
Ethan Maddox scored for Reed City in the first half and Kent City led 2-1 at the break. Maddox added two more goals in the second half and Parker Benedict also scored off an assist from Maddox.
Reed City (4-14-1 overall) is at Ludington in a Division 3 district contest Thursday.
