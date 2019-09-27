REED CITY — There've been some wins here and there this season.
There's certainly been progress, too.
Yet the coach wants to see more at this point with the state tournament just around the corner.
Reed City took a step back in that effort as it dropped an 8-2 decision to Big Rapids in a CSAA Gold Division soccer contest Thursday.
With the league tournament Monday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, followed by districts beginning Oct. 9, Chris Maddox wants to see progress.
"Our team motto is ‘tougher together’ and we're leaving that at times," he said. "We left our game plan tonight and we left everything that we've been practicing.
"We weren't hustling. They stuck together toward the end and finally started to pull it back a little bit. We're right there…we've just got to take that next step forward and we're just sort of holding still right now."
Big Rapids scored the first goal before Reed City's Ethan Maddox tied it up. The Cardinals responded by scoring the next six unanswered for a commanding lead. Maddox added a late goal for the Coyotes.
Cadillac, Petoskey tie
CADILLAC — Cadillac showed some signs of progress as it finished in a 2-2 tie with Petoskey in a Big North Conference contest.
Viking coach Ian Wolf said it was a step in the right direction.
"Tonight is an example of the hard work that we've been putting into training starting to pay dividends," Wolf said. "It's been an uphill battle all season but I feel we're finally starting to turn the corner.
"In training next week, it's going to be more of the same — hard work, dedication and focus."
Petoskey led 2-0 at halftime before Quinn Notarian scored two minutes into the second half off an assist from Bryan Farley. Randy Sanders tied it off an assist from Nelson Rider with 26 minutes remaining.
Garrett Losinski recorded three saves in goal.
"I am extremely proud of my players' effort tonight," Wolf said. "Every single one of them ground out that result and should be recognized for their efforts."
• The JV game finished in a 1-1 tie, as well.
