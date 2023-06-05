CLARE — Sometimes, the other team beats you.
Other times, you beat yourself.
Six Reed City errors led to five unearned runs as the Coyotes fell to Clare 11-1 in six innings in a Division 3 district final Saturday at the Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare.
The Pioneers (19-13) advance to regional semifinal play where they’ll face Standish-Sterling on Wednesday.
Both teams were scoreless after two innings before Clare got on the board with three runs in the top of the third inning thanks to walks and defensive miscues from the Coyotes. The Pioneers did not record a single hit in the inning off Reed City starting pitcher Max Hammond.
“Max threw well for the most part,” Reed City coach Eric Grannis said. “He had a couple (pitches) go to the backstop, couple of walks.”
“At one point, he gave up four runs and no hits, so we gave (Clare) a free pass with errors and then they just capitalized.”
More errors and wild pitches led to another run for Clare in the fourth inning to push the lead to 4-0.
Reed City had a chance to get back into the game in the bottom half of the fourth when the Coyotes loaded the bases on an error and two walks. However, Clare starting pitcher Miles Haggart got out of the jam with a soft line out and a strikeout.
“(Haggart) was aggressive in the zone,” Grannis said. “He’d get up on top with a fastball and then he throws a curve that goes down and it’s just hard to fight out of an 0-2 hole sometimes.”
Neither team got a hit until the fifth inning when Clare pushed a single up the middle. The Pioneers would go on to score three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to go up 11-0.
Reed City’s offense put their lone run on the board in the bottom of six after Hammond hit an RBI single to score Owen Williams.
“We just couldn’t get out of our own way,” Grannis said. “I was telling the boys that I don’t think we’ve had six errors in the last two weeks put together so things just didn’t bounce our way today.”
Hammond went 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs — only two were earned — on three hits. He struck out eight and walked three. Xavier Allen pitched 1.1 innings in relief, giving up four runs on four hits, whiling striking out one and walking one.
Jackson Benson had a single as a pinch hitter, Noah Morgan drew two walks and Allen and Owen Williams each drew one walk.
Reed City’s first game on the day was a 7-4 victory over Pine River in the district semifinal.
Tied 4-4 going into the seventh inning, the Coyotes pushed three runs across the board before closing the game out in the bottom of the inning.
Reed City starting pitcher Noah Morgan went 4.2 innings, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out 11 batters and walked three.
Xavier Allen pitched 2.1 innings in relief, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out three batters while walking two.
Allen went four for four at the plate, while Barron Bowman, Landon Jackson, Jared Lockhart and Maverick Conklin each had RBI hits.
Bucks starting pitcher Jordan Nelson pitched 5.1 innings, giving up three runs (all unearned) on four hits. He struck out nine and walked three.
Nate Marks pitched an inning in relief, giving up four runs on five hits and struck out one. Austin Dean pitched 0.2 innings, striking out two and walking one.
Marks, Cash Wheeler and Daniel Leydet each had RBI hits.
Pine River finishes the season 11-7, while Reed City finishes the year 20-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.