GAYLORD — Losing is always tough.
Losing in the state semifinals with a chance to win in the closing minutes is even tougher.
Reed City saw another great season come to an end in a heartbreaking loss to Negaunee, 13-12, in an MHSAA Division 6 football state semifinal Saturday afternoon at a snowy Gaylord High School.
The Coyotes, playing in the second semifinal in program history, finish at 11-2 overall while the Miners (13-0) advance to face private-school powerhouse Grand Rapids West Catholic in the state finals Friday at Ford Field.
Tight the whole way due in part to frigid conditions and a snow-covered field, it came down the final moments.
With a minute and a half left, Reed City junior John Ondrus returned the kickoff to his own 42-yard line to give the Coyotes good starting field position. After gaining two first downs, the Coyotes were in the Miners’ territory with time ticking away.
An illegal procedure penalty put Reed City in a second-and-long situation and two plays later, it was fourth down.
With the game on the line, Reed City quarterback Xavier Allen completed a pass to Bryson Hughes for a first down, or so they thought. Hughes — who was huge in the Coyotes’ regional final win over Millington — lost control of the ball and it fell into the waiting arms of the Miners’ defense for a game-sealing turnover.
Negaunee ran out the clock from there to secure the trip to the finals.
“Hats off to their kids,” Reed City head coach Scott Shankel said. “They played really tough in tough weather conditions.
“I’m super proud of how our kids responded in the conditions and elements and didn’t give up at all.”
Both teams battled through temperatures in the 20s and steady snowfall throughout. When the fourth quarter rolled around, the snow picked up and set the stage for the dramatic finish.
Down 7-6 to start the final quarter, Reed City was driving down the field to take the lead. After converting on fourth down, senior running back Noah Morgan took it in from two yards out to put the Coyotes up 12-7 but the conversion attempt was no good.
Negaunee got the ball back with around eight minutes left, needing a touchdown to pull ahead again. The Miners ran the ball down into Reed City territory before a false start put them behind the chains.
That didn’t stop the Miners as they were able to convert a long fourth down and continued driving all the way to the end zone to go up 13-12.
The Coyotes’ defense stepped up to stop the Miners’ two-point conversion attempt.
Both teams struggled to start the game as the offenses only had one full possession each in a scoreless first quarter.
A second-quarter Negaunee fumble in their own territory put Reed City in a good position to get points on the board.
After completing a deep pass to set up a goal-to-go situation, senior Noah Morgan scored the game’s first touchdown to put Reed City up 6-0 at halftime.
Both teams punted on their opening third quarter possessions before Negaunee got something going late.
After a pass interference and a huge run play, the Miners were set up deep in Reed City territory. A fourth down penalty on Reed City put Negaunee closer to the goal line and they took advantage, scoring their first touchdown of the game to go up 7-6, heading into the fourth quarter.
As he talked to his team for the last time this season, Shankel said this was one of the great senior classes to go through Reed City.
“They’ve gone through everything for four years with us and I couldn’t be prouder of a group of kids,” he said.
“We’ve had injuries left and right all year long. We’ve had discipline issues and it never slowed them down.”
Morgan carried the ball 13 times for 24 yards and two touchdowns. Hughes had 10 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 56 yards. Ondrus added 76 yards on nine carries.
Allen went three of five passing for 62 yards.
Reed City sophomore Wyatt Spalo led his team on defense with seven tackles. Teddy Szymanski and Logan Langworthy each had six tackles, while Kyle Crusan had five tackles. Noah Morgan and Carter Gawne each had a fumble recovery.
